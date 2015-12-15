Hexnode Unveils Hexnode Synapse, Bringing Agentic Orchestration To IT And Security Operations

Announced at HexCon26, Hexnode Synapse coordinates AI agents across Hexnode products and connected enterprise systems, keeping every action governed, approved and traceable.

San Francisco, CA, 11th September 2026: Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, today introduced Hexnode Synapse at HexCon26, its annual user conference. Hexnode Synapse is an agentic orchestration layer for IT and security operations designed to turn requests and system events into coordinated, governed and traceable actions.

Tool sprawl has become one of the defining frictions of IT and security operations, with industry research showing that the average enterprise uses approximately 75 security tools.

“If you look at the real work of IT, nothing ever happens inside just one system. Onboarding a person touches identity, devices, and your HR system. Responding to a threat touches the endpoint, the user’s access, and the ticket. And today, a person is the one connecting all of that, every single time,” said Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode, at HexCon26.

Each handoff adds manual work, slows response and makes it harder to understand how the issue was resolved.

Hexnode Synapse connects those steps. It extends workflows across the enterprise systems teams already use, and runs deepest on Hexnode UEM, Hexnode XDR and Hexnode IdP.

What is Hexnode Synapse?

Hexnode Synapse is a governed, agentic orchestration layer built to coordinate requests, alerts and events end to end, across every enterprise system involved in resolving them.

Synapse starts with native context from Hexnode UEM, Hexnode XDR and Hexnode IdP and extends workflows into surrounding IT and security tools. Rather than requiring administrators to move manually between consoles, it coordinates agents, approvals and system actions around a single request, alert or event.

How does Hexnode Synapse work?

“The shift is agentic: where the platform is not just telling you what to do, it’s actually doing the work,” Pavithran told the HexCon26 audience.

Hexnode Synapse works through specialist AI agents that reason about incoming requests and alerts, determine the appropriate next step and act within defined guardrails. It initially includes:

Device Agent: Supports root-cause diagnostics, compliance-drift remediation, patch and vulnerability remediation, and device provisioning through Hexnode UEM.

Supports root-cause diagnostics, compliance-drift remediation, patch and vulnerability remediation, and device provisioning through Hexnode UEM. Identity Agent: Supports access requests, identity lifecycle operations, role changes and account-related tasks through Hexnode IdP.

Supports access requests, identity lifecycle operations, role changes and account-related tasks through Hexnode IdP. Threat Agent: Supports alert triage, threat investigation and containment through Hexnode XDR.

Beyond the built-in agents, organizations can configure custom agents for scenarios around their own tools and knowledge base sources.

Hexnode Synapse can also coordinate cross-product sequences when a workflow spans more than one system.

For example, a single prompt like “Onboard John” reads the new hire’s HR profile and kicks off the onboarding workflow: Hexnode Synapse creates the identity and assigns app licenses based on the employee’s department, pushes zero-touch device configuration and endpoint protection policies in parallel, and records the corresponding IT ticket, all as one governed workflow. If a step stalls, it recovers on its own; when app licenses run out, Synapse raises a ticket and resumes provisioning the moment a seat frees up.

How is Hexnode Synapse governed by design?

Hexnode Synapse uses guardrails, the admin-defined limits on what an agent can ever do on its own, together with action-level approval gates and a traceable execution history to keep agent actions under human control.

Work within those guardrails proceeds autonomously. Sensitive actions, such as a device wipe, endpoint isolation or privileged access change, are routed to a named approver before execution.

“Routine work can happen on its own. Anything consequential comes back to a person, and if the system is not sure, that comes back to a person too. Autonomy without that control is not something an IT team will ever deploy,” Pavithran said.

Every autonomous or approved action is recorded in the Execution Centre: what triggered the request, what the agent decided, who approved it and what ran. IT and security teams can browse and export this history, turning an audit into a download rather than a multi-week evidence hunt.

Initial integrations and availability

At launch, Hexnode Synapse integrates with ServiceNow, Zendesk, Microsoft Entra ID and BambooHR, extending orchestration into surrounding IT and security workflows alongside Hexnode UEM, Hexnode XDR and Hexnode IdP. Hexnode plans to steadily expand this integration catalog along with Synapse’s core capabilities in the phases ahead.

Hexnode Synapse will enter invite-only trial later this year. Organizations interested in participating can register at www.hexnode.com/synapse/ .

About Hexnode

Hexnode is a leading provider of enterprise solutions that streamline device management, user identity, and endpoint security. Hexnode’s platforms include Hexnode UEM for autonomous and AI-powered endpoint management, Hexnode XDR for intelligent threat detection and response, and Hexnode IdP for secure, context-aware identity and access management. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools, one solution at a time. For more information, head on to www.hexnode.com.

Contact

pr@hexnode.com