Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TIME attracts over 17,000 global buyers

HONG KONG, Sep 6, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – The 45th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 14th Salon de TIME, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited, and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited, concluded successfully yesterday. Meanwhile, the Click2Match smart business matching platform remains open until 12 September, allowing exhibitors and buyers worldwide to continue their business discussions online.

To celebrate the 45th edition of the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, the organiser specially created a “Time Tunnel”, allowing visitors to journey through the fair’s history and revisit three key milestones since its inception in 1982.

Over the five-day fair, over 17,000 trade buyers from 115 countries and regions attended to source watch and clock products. Buyers from outside Hong Kong mainly came from the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, India, Japan, Russia and the US, as well as ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. Buyer attendance from North America, ASEAN and Latin America recorded significant growth, underscoring Hong Kong’s pivotal role as an international trading centre and premier sourcing hub for the global watch and clock industry in Asia.

The 45th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 14th Salon de TIME concluded successfully yesterday, attracting over 17,000 buyers from 115 countries and regions who visited the fairs to source products and explore business opportunities.

Salon de TIME was fully open to the public with free admission. Together with CENTRESTAGE, held concurrently, the two events attracted over 20,000 public visits for shopping and visits, showcasing the latest products from more than 400 watch and fashion brands.

Salon de TIME was fully open to the public, inviting visitors to explore the latest watch collections, shop for their favourite timepieces and participate in a wide range of exciting onsite activities.

HKTDC Associate Executive Director Smilely Lam said: “As the world’s largest one-stop watch and clock marketplace, the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME connect the entire value chain spanning manufacturing, sourcing and brand promotion, bringing together brands, watchmakers, suppliers, retailers, collectors, watch media and enthusiasts from around the world to create a comprehensive industry ecosystem. This year, Salon de TIME attracted more than 150 brands from across the globe, achieving a record scale and further enhancing the fair’s international profile and diversity. The number of exhibitors in the Microbrands zone doubled compared with last year. From what we observed at the fair, there is strong market demand for microbrands, Guochao-inspired watches, and cross-industry collaborations, reflecting consumers’ growing appreciation for personalised designs, cultural and creative elements, and compelling brand stories.

World Brand Piazza, a signature attraction of Salon de TIME, showcased six world-renowned watch brands.

This year, Salon de TIME featured many Chinese Mainland brands and renowned independent watchmakers showcasing Guochao timepieces, including Shanghai Watch, FIYTA, and Zbioland.

The fairs created opportunities for industry players worldwide to connect, collaborate and forge business partnerships, and also fully demonstrated Hong Kong’s strengths as an international trading platform by attracting global opportunities to Hong Kong while helping Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland enterprises and brands expand into overseas markets.”

Survey finds strong growth prospects in Latin America and Korea

During the fair, HKTDC conducted a survey, interviewing around 890 exhibitors and buyers to gain insights into the future development of the global watch and clock industry, as well as industry perceptions of market prospects and product trends. The survey found that 50% of respondents expect overall sales to increase over the next 12 to 24 months, while 43% anticipate sales will remain stable.

Respondents identified the following target markets as offering promising or very promising growth prospects for the watch and clock industry over the next two years such as Latin America (68%), Korea (67%), the Middle East (64%), Australia (64%) and South Africa (64%).

Regarding product trends, 37% of respondents believe fashion watches offer the greatest growth potential, followed by smart watches (30%) and casual watches (26%).

Exhibitors and buyers report robust business results

A representative of the Hengyang, Hunan pavilion, Lu Yalan, Brand Manager of Nanyue Watches at Hunan Shengshi Weide Technology Co., Ltd., said: “The Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair is an international event that fully leverages Hong Kong’s unique strengths as a gateway connecting the Chinese Mainland and the world, as well as its blend of Eastern and Western cultures, making it an ideal platform for us to expand into overseas markets. We have already connected with potential buyers from India, Italy, and Malaysia, including an Italian buyer who is interested in purchasing 2,000 watches. We expect sales generated during the five-day fair to exceed US$3 million. Through HKTDC’s extensive international business network, we hope to bring watches that embody distinctive Chinese cultural elements to a wider range of overseas markets.”

Chauncey Chiu, Senior Sales Manager, Peacock Watch (Group) Co., Ltd., said: “Global recognition of Chinese watchmaking has continued to grow in recent years, and we are leveraging the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair to further expand into overseas markets, particularly Europe and the US. This year, we have also made first-time connections with new customers from Kuwait and Mexico. During the fair, we secured orders every day, and we expect total sales generated from this year’s fair to exceed RMB10 million.”

Nabil Dabaan, CEO of Jovial, a watch wholesaler and retailer from the United Arab Emirates, said: “During this year’s fair, we expect to source approximately US$1 million worth of watch components from nine suppliers, including two newly identified suppliers. In addition, we plan to purchase around US$250,000 worth of packaging boxes, shopping bags and display materials.”

CN Innovations Limited, which has participated every Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair since the beginning, marked the fair’s 45th edition this year by showcasing innovative achievements, including 3D-printed titanium watches. SK Chong, Business Development Director of CN Innovation Limited, said: “We have participated in the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair for 45 consecutive years, and it remains an irreplaceable platform for our business. Over the years, the fair’s role has evolved significantly, transforming from a venue focused primarily on direct, transaction-driven trade into a strategic platform for industry exchange and market promotion. As the world’s largest importer of watches and a leading exporter, Hong Kong offers the ideal stage to showcase our rich heritage and our latest innovations and R&D achievements.”

At Salon de TIME, several exhibitors showcased watches inspired by the Guochao trend. Among them, Sun International Concepts Ltd. presented five renowned Chinese Mainland watch brands, including creations by Xushu Ma, Zehua Tan and Lin Yonghua, members of the Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants (AHCI) from the Chinese Mainland, who showcased their craftsmanship through distinctive Chinese timepieces.

David Sun, the company’s Executive Director, said the company received 17 enquiries for bespoke timepieces, including eight from Dubai, the Philippines, Thailand and other overseas markets, generating customised watch orders totalling HK$4 million. He added that the exhibition provides an effective platform for brands to connect with collectors and overseas distributors, helping Chinese Mainland brands expand into overseas retail channels and international markets. As an international platform, the fair also supports brands in expanding their overseas distribution networks and accelerating their global growth.

Leveraging the Salon de TIME as an important platform for international expansion, Sea-Gull Watch and Shanghai Watch also held product launch events during the fair, showcasing Chinese watchmaking craftsmanship and innovative technologies to the international market. George Xu, CEO, Fosun Watch Group, said: “The two brands have engaged with customers from markets including India, the Middle East, Russia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. We expect sales generated from this year’s exhibition to exceed HK$1 million. Over the years, the fair has also helped us gradually expand into overseas markets. For example, a Turkish client we met at last year’s fair is now in the process of opening a dedicated retail store in Turkey.

Hong Kong is also a very important market for us. Following the encouraging response to the opening of our first store in Tsim Sha Tsui earlier this year, we plan to launch our flagship store in Central after the fair. This will further strengthen our brand presence and expand our influence in both the Hong Kong and overseas markets.”

The Microbrands zone attracted 29 brands from eight countries and regions this year, more than double the number recorded last year. Making its debut at the fair, MicroMilspec, an independent watch brand from Norway, showcased its new Field Master timepiece in the pavilion and received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Katarina Halvorssen, Customer Relationship Management & Sales Manager, MicroMilspec, said: “More than 170 visitors came to our booth on the first day alone, including customers from Hong Kong, India, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates. We estimate potential sales of around US$29,000. For us, the fair is not only an opportunity to showcase our brand, but also an important gateway to the Asian market.”

Watchcatavlog from Hong Kong, a returning exhibitor, showcased 10 microbrands this year. Its Founder, Ciff Luk, said: “Salon de TIME allows watch enthusiasts to try on and experience the timepieces firsthand through wrist trials, while also helping brands connect directly with international buyers. We expect sales to reach HK$280,000. Visitor inquiries have increased 20% year-on-year, and we have attracted interest from buyers in Brazil, Canada, India, Kuwait, the Philippines, Singapore, and the US. Both visitor traffic and buyer quality have improved this year.”

WOLF, the luxury watch storage and watch winder brand from the UK, made its debut at the Fair and launched Rocket, the world’s most compact travel watch winder, during the exhibition. Michael Jappert, Global Sales Director, WOLF 1834, Limited, said: “Through HKTDC’s Click2Match business matching platform, we have connected with around 40 potential buyers from markets including the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Dubai, Japan, Korea, the Middle East and the US. The platform has enabled us to efficiently identify and engage with quality business prospects from around the world.”

Amarildo Pilo, Owner of PILO & CO SA and Founder of the Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion (SIWP), said: “The fair’s international reach is a key reason why we continue to participate, helping us connect with buyers from Asia, the Middle East and the US. We have met more than 10 clients interested in our products, including three new contacts from Kazakhstan and a buyer from the Chinese Mainland. The SIWP Pavilion has also grown from 10 brands last year to 14 this year, reflecting how HKTDC’s platform helps Swiss independent brands explore new distribution opportunities and further expand into international markets.”

The fairs featured a strong lineup of international exhibitors, including the Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion (SIWP) from Switzerland (above) and Francéclat from France.

LINK2CARE, in collaboration with Swiss watch brand MARVIN, launched a luxury smartwatch that integrates LINK2CARE’s patented leather strap with concealed, medical-grade biometric sensors. The watch provides comprehensive health monitoring and can track users’ resilience and stress levels in real time, with the data displayed directly on the watch dial.

Paul Yuen, Director, Dayton Industrial Co. Ltd, said: “The fair attracted a diverse range of buyers from around the world. We also established a cross-industry partnership with a tour guide to explore new opportunities in the wellness tourism sector. Our watches, priced at over HK$2,000, sold more than 100 units on the first day alone, requiring immediate stock replenishment. In addition, the organiser’s newly introduced Time Arena activity zone, which incorporated trendy elements such as pickleball, significantly enhanced visitor engagement and attracted buyers and consumers from different backgrounds, creating more business opportunities for brands.”

Salon de TIME once again offered free admission to the public, with some brands providing on-site retail sales. Abel Hwong, Publisher & Anchor, World of Luxury Times, led a 26-member delegation to the fair to purchase watches. He said: “We purchased 12 watches from three brands, with a total value exceeding HK$100,000. The fair lets collectors interact directly with brands and buy the timepieces they want, turning collecting enthusiasm into real purchases. It also helps brands connect with more watch enthusiasts and potential customers.”

HKTDC will organise a series of trade fairs this autumn. The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia will be held concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 13 to 16 October. The Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) will follow, to be held at the HKCEC from 27 to 30 October, and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will take place at AsiaWorld-Expo from 26 to 29 October. All four fairs will adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid format, enabling global buyers and exhibitors to continue business discussions online after the physical exhibitions.

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3UBCJJO

The Hong Kong International Watch Forum (above) and the Asian Watch Conference brought together leading industry experts to share the latest trade data and market trends from watch industries worldwide. Discussions focused on new opportunities created by integrating traditional watchmaking craftsmanship with emerging technologies, as well as strategies for leveraging e-commerce platforms to accelerate market expansion and business growth. Angela Lee, Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government (fourth from the left), Smiley Lam, HKTDC Associate Executive Director (fourth from the right), SK Chong (second from the right) and Frankie Lam (first from the left), Co-Chairmen of HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair 2026 Organising Committee; and various industry representatives officiated at the lion dance eye-dotting ceremony during the Networking Reception on 2 September. The 43rd Hong Kong Watch & Clock Design Competition featured an Open Group and a Student Group. Celebrity Joey Thye served as a guest judge and attended the awards presentation ceremony. The “Watch2Care Smart x Lifestyle Experience” took place on 4 and 5 September. Visitors also had the opportunity to experience pickleball, one of the fastest growing and most popular sports trends in recent years. A series of exciting events were held during the exhibition, including watch parades and new watch launches (above). A lucky draw was also organised, with a wide range of prizes presented to participants. HKTDC and Hong Kong Tourism Board (MICE promotion partner) offered travel privileges for overseas buyers and media, enhancing the business travel experience for MICE visitors. Attendees rode the Peak Tram to admire the night view of Victoria Harbour — as one of the world’s top three nightscapes and enjoy cultural booths showcased during the networking reception.

Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.org

Websites

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: hkwatchfair.hktdc.com

Salon de TIME: hkwatchfair.hktdc.com/te

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

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