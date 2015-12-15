IC Group Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors: Jack Shoenmakers Retires; William Ollerhead Appointed as Director

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2026) – IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) (“IC Group” or the “Company”), a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams, announces changes to its Board of Directors. Jack Shoenmakers has retired and resigned as a Director of the Company, effective August 27, 2026, and William (“Will”) Ollerhead has been appointed as a Director, effective September 2, 2026, to serve until the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Shoenmakers has served on the Board since the company went public, and the Company is grateful for his commitment, judgment, and contributions throughout that time, including his guidance through IC Group’s transition to the public markets and its growth as a publicly traded company. The Board and management team thank Mr. Shoenmakers for his service and wish him well in his retirement.

“Will has been a great supporter and shareholder of IC Group, and we are excited to have him join the Board,” said Duncan McCready, CEO of IC Group. “Will played an instrumental role in helping to lead and manage IC Group’s go-public process and reverse takeover, and his capital markets experience and deep knowledge of our business make him a strong addition. I also want to thank Jack for his dedication and work on the Board since its inception — his contributions have been invaluable.”

About William Ollerhead

Mr. Ollerhead brings more than 35 years of experience in corporate finance, and capital markets,. He has served on a number of company boards, listed on both the TSX-V and the TSX, variously as Chairman, Director, and Audit Committee Chair, as well as on the boards of a number of non-profit organizations. Mr. Ollerhead presently serves on the board of TSX-V listed Thermal Energy International Inc., where he chairs the Audit Committee.

He is the Chief Executive Officer of Cuspis Capital Partners Ltd. and has served since 1997 as Managing Director of Ollerhead Capital, a mid-market corporate finance advisory and investment company. He was a Co-Founder, CEO, and Director of Cuspis Capital II Ltd., the TSX Venture Exchange-listed capital pool company that completed its qualifying transaction through a reverse takeover with IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH), and previously Co-Founder, CEO, and Director of Cuspis Capital Ltd., a capital pool company acquired by Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. in 2021.

Mr. Ollerhead will also serve as the chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board.

About IC Group

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the composition of the Company’s Board of Directors and committee appointments. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. IC Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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