J. Alexander Law Firm Publishes Guide to Rear-End Car Accidents

Free online resource explains how fault, vehicle data, and delayed injuries are evaluated after a rear-end collision in Texas

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 5, 2026) – J. Alexander Law Firm today announced the publication of a new guide for Texas drivers involved in rear-end collisions. The guide is available free on the firm’s website and is the latest addition to the firm’s library of public safety resources.

The firm developed the guide after observing that rear-end collisions, among the most common crash types on Texas roads, are often misunderstood by the people involved in them. Drivers frequently assume fault is automatic, that minor vehicle damage means no injury occurred, or that there is no urgency in collecting information after a crash. The guide was written to address those assumptions

What the Guide Covers

The guide is organized into four sections: how fault is evaluated after a rear-end collision in Texas, what vehicle data may exist and who controls it, why vehicle damage alone does not indicate whether someone was injured, and why some injury symptoms are not noticed until after the crash. A closing section addresses the time limits that apply to Texas injury claims and how quickly evidence can disappear.

Each section is written in plain language for readers with no legal or medical background, and the guide cites the Texas statutes and standards it references so readers can review the sources themselves.

Who the Guide Is For

The guide is written for Texas drivers, passengers, and their families. It is also intended as a reference for journalists, community organizations, and driver-education programs. Publishers may cite or link to the guide with attribution to J. Alexander Law Firm.

Statement from the Firm

“A rear-end collision may look simple at first, but the facts still matter,” said Josh Alexander, founder of J. Alexander Law Firm. “We published this guide so that people have a clear, accurate starting point before they talk to an insurer or make decisions about their health. Photos, vehicle damage, camera footage, and medical records can all become important later, and most people don’t know that in the moment.”

Availability

The guide is available now at no cost and without registration at https://severeinjurylawyers.com/practice-areas/car-accident-lawyers/rear-end-accidents/. It is part of the firm’s ongoing series of free safety tools and guides for the Texas public.

About J. Alexander Law Firm

J. Alexander Law Firm is a Texas personal injury firm founded in 2017 by attorney Josh Alexander, a United States Marine Corps veteran. The firm serves clients in English and Spanish and publishes free safety tools and guides as part of its community education work.

This release and the linked guide provide general information only. They are not legal or medical advice and do not create an attorney-client relationship.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313185