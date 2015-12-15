New service opens up access to enterprise-grade capabilities in the face of growing AI cyber threats and increased reporting requirements from regulators

NEW YORK, USA – September, 23rd 2026 – KDDI America, Inc. and KDDI Europe Ltd., subsidiaries of KDDI Corporation, one of Japan’s leading telecommunications and technology enterprises, today launch a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service with a 24/7 AI-powered security operations center (SOC) serving the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

KDDI has designed the new service to bring enterprise-grade agentic AI-driven security and compliance capabilities to more businesses, but without the overheads normally associated with cutting-edge technology.

Delivered in partnership with Exaforce, the pioneer in agentic AI security, the new service provides cutting-edge threat detection, intelligent triage, rapid investigation, and accelerated response. Its advanced capabilities cover endpoints, networks, SaaS and identity access management, from a single platform. Overstretched IT teams can manage high volumes of alerts, improve visibility and respond to AI threats with greater speed and clarity.

This new MDR service has been developed to help businesses deal with the growing pressure from AI-enabled cyber-attacks, fragmented visibility, slow detection in hybrid environments, and more intensive regulatory reporting and response obligations.

Tetsuya Nakamura, Chief Technology Officer of KDDI America, said: “While organizations face increased regulatory demands, cyber-criminals are using AI to launch more sophisticated attacks at higher volume and speed. SOCs relying entirely on human skill struggle to keep pace amid a shortage of talent, causing alert fatigue, blind spots and slower response times.

“IT teams must either triage alerts manually or rely on conventional detection tools with narrow scope. Without more advanced capabilities it is difficult to coordinate incident reporting across dispersed locations while fulfilling the requirements of local regulators. The result is increased risk, compliance gaps and reduced protection.”

The new 24/7 SOC service enables businesses to address these challenges from one context-aware detection and response platform. Its agentic AI matches the speed and scale of AI-powered cyber threats, with certified analysts providing judgment, context and accountability.

Unlike traditional approaches, which often analyse events after an alert has been generated, the new service correlates identities, files, permissions and resource provenance as data arrives. This enables faster, more complete investigation. The result is more consistent security outcomes at enterprise scale, but without the cost and complexity associated with legacy SOC models.

With the new service’s advanced capabilities, KDDI is helping more organizations standardize threat detection, triage, investigation and response. This dramatically reduces false positives, enabling IT teams to focus on more strategic projects.

As a next-generation solution, it sits at the centre of a holistic service that spans the full cybersecurity lifecycle, beginning with consultation and risk alignment, progressing through system design and implementation to culminate in continuous operations.

Nakamura added: “The launch of our new MDR service shows KDDI America is committed to democratizing enterprise-level protection for thousands of businesses. We are opening up access to far more advanced, AI-native security, enabling businesses of all sizes to transform their security and compliance.

“With our new service, organizations gain critical infrastructure-grade protection against the scale, speed and sophistication of AI-driven threats. At the same time, it enables them to meet the increasing demands of regulation. We are making tomorrow’s security available today.”

Regulations such as NIS2 and GDPR in Europe, or CCPA and HIPAA in the US, demand faster reporting, clearer accountability and demonstrable reporting capability. Yet legacy SOC models are ill-suited to the shorter reporting windows of such regulations, and enterprise-level AI-driven solutions are beyond the financial resources of many businesses.

Ken Tsutsui, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer of KDDI Europe said: “Businesses are up against it, whether the pressures come from regulation, international expansion, talent shortages, or a digital footprint that has outgrown their internal IT. Traditional SOC services were built for large global organizations, often expensive, and were never designed to cope with the speed and scale of AI-driven attacks.

“Our new service harnesses AI, placing humans not just ‘in the loop’ but ‘on the loop’ for increased oversight and accountability. This is the only credible posture against adversaries skilled in the use of AI, and we are excited to bring these capabilities to many more customers.”

The new KDDI MDR service uses neuro-symbolic AI which handles enterprise data volumes without prohibitive compute costs. Contractual SLAs are aligned to reporting deadlines and come with documented response and escalation procedures.

About Exaforce

Exaforce is the pioneer in agentic security operations. Its AI-native platform combines a real-time security knowledge graph with AI agents (Exabots). It is supported by an MDR service that helps teams detect, triage, investigate, and respond to threats at machine speed. Backed by HarbourVest, Peak XV, Mayfield, Khosla Ventures, and Seligman Ventures, Exaforce serves security teams at enterprises across healthcare, technology, financial services, and other high-target industries. Learn more at www.exaforce.com

About KDDI America

KDDI America is a global leader in information and communication technology (ICT) solutions. As a subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, one of Japan’s largest telecommunications companies and a Fortune Global 500 Company, KDDI America delivers a broad range of services, including cloud solutions, networking, cybersecurity, and managed IT services. With a focus on connecting businesses worldwide and enabling digital transformation, KDDI America empowers organizations to enhance their capabilities, scale their operations, and innovate for the future. For more information, visit https://us.kddi.com/.

About KDDI Europe

KDDI Europe is a trusted managed security services provider (MSSP), delivering 24/7 SOC services to multinational organisations across EMEA. Our security operations combine expert analysts, automation, and deep business context to enable fast, reliable detection and response for complex enterprise environments. In addition to managed security, KDDI Europe supports customers with secure connectivity, cloud, and system integration services, helping organisations operate and transform with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.eu.kddi.com/