Lukfook Jewellery First Enters the UK Market with Grand Opening of New Shop in Westfield Stratford City, London

HONG KONG, Sept 15, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (“Lukfook” or the “Group”) (Stock Code: 0590) is pleased to announce the grand opening of Lukfook Jewellery’s Shop at Westfield Stratford City, London, on 10 September. The grand opening ceremony featured guests of honour including Ms. Joey Ko, Director of the HKTDC for the UK, Nordics & Ireland, Ms. Amy Lowe, Deputy General Manager of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group, Mr. Tony Hurley, Operations and Estate Manager of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group. They were accompanied by Ms. Wong Hau Yeung, Shirley, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group, Mr. Cheung Cheuk Kin, Billy, Senior Business Director of the Group, Mr. Cheung Chi Keung, Darwin, Property Director of the Group, Mr. Ricky Yiu, United Kingdom District Manager of Lukfook Jewellery, and Ms. Evana Wong, Head of Westfield Stratford City Shop to unveil the new shop with all distinguished guests.

Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lukfook Group, said, “The Group set a new three-year strategic plan last year with the goal of expanding into three new overseas markets. As a core hub in Europe, the United Kingdom gathers international tourists and local consumers with high purchasing power, offering enormous market potential that serves as a key driver to realise this plan. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to explore potential European markets, refine its regional retail network, capitalise on market opportunities, and further implement its corporate vision of ‘Brand of Hong Kong, Sparkling the World’.”

Westfield Stratford City is situated in a highly vibrant core neighborhood of London, boasting a prime location that integrates fashion, dining, and social experiences, making it immensely popular among local consumers and tourists alike. The Group believes that, leveraging the shopping center’s strong foot traffic advantage, this cooperation will generate significant synergy to showcase Lukfook Jewellery’s exquisite craftsmanship and brand appeal to a broader audience of United Kingdom and international consumers.

Address: Unit SU2037, Westfield Stratford City, Montfichet Road, Olympic Park, London, E201EJ, United Kingdom

Ms. Wong Hau Yeung, Shirley, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group (4th right), Ms. Joey Ko, Director of the HKTDC for the UK, Nordics & Ireland (4th left), Ms. Amy Lowe, Deputy General Manager, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group (3rd right), Mr. Tony Hurley, Operations and Estate Manager of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group (3rd left), Mr. Cheung Cheuk Kin, Billy, Senior Business Director of Lukfook Group (2nd right), Mr. Cheung Chi Keung, Darwin (2nd left), Property Director of the Group, Mr. Ricky Yiu, United Kingdom District Manager of Lukfook Jewellery (1st right) and Ms. Evana Wong, Head of Westfield Stratford City Shop (1st left), officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony

About Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 0590)

The Group, founded by a group of experienced jewellery specialists, is one of the leading jewellery retailers in Hong Kong, China and Chinese Mainland. With the first Lukfook Jewellery shop established in North Point, Hong Kong in 1991, it has always been upholding the service motto of “Exquisite Craftsmanship, Quality Services and Customer Orientation”. In May 1997, the Group was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. We principally engage in the sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing and retailing of a variety of gold and platinum jewellery and gem-set jewellery products. Through multi-brand strategy to cater to the needs of different customers, the Group’s brands, including Lukfook Jewellery, 3DG Jewellery, Heirloom Fortune, Lukfook Joaillerie, Goldstyle, and Love LUKFOOK JEWELLERY, currently have a total of around 2,900 points of sale in 14 countries and regions, crafting the finest jewellery and providing quality services for customers. The Group will continue to identify new business opportunities in the international market and actively pursue further development in China and overseas markets in response to its corporate vision, “Brand of Lukfook, Sparkling the World”.

For more information, please visit the official website of Lukfook Group at www.lukfook.com.

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