NamSys Reports Third Quarter Results

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2026) – NamSys Inc. (TSXV: CTZ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended July 31st. All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars.

Third Quarter Highlights (for the three months ended July 31, 2026 compared to July 31, 2025)

Revenue of $2,232,386, compared to $1,916,562, an improvement of 16%.

Operating income for the quarter was $746,847, unchanged from $744,427.

Net income for the quarter decreased 2% to $594,850 ($0.02 per share) from $610,041 ($0.02 per share).

Gross margin of 59%, down from 64%.

Operating margin of 33%, down from 39%.

Net cash of $7,914,188, an increase of $548,141 from April 30, 2026, represents $0.29 of net cash per diluted share.

“Margins were affected by a one-time non-cash share-based compensation expense of $150,000. Our revenue growth underscores the strength of our core business model and the continued market demand for our innovative solutions. We are proud of the operational milestones achieved over the last three months and remain intensely focused on driving sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders,” said Jason Siemens, President & CEO.

The financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended July 31st, 2026 are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys’ proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.





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