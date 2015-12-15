ONLYOFFICE Expands Developer Platform with New PDF API and Document Automation Capabilities

New API capabilities give software developers more options for building document editing, PDF, and automation features into web applications.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 7, 2026) – ONLYOFFICE has expanded its developer platform with API updates introduced in ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.3 and API 9.4.

The updates include a new PDF API, document merging, signature form support and additional capabilities for form, plugin and spreadsheet automation.

ONLYOFFICE expanded its developer platform with a new PDF API and additional document automation capabilities.

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The updates are available to developers integrating ONLYOFFICE Docs into web applications, where the suite provides editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, fillable forms and PDFs.

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New PDF API in Docs 9.3

Released in March 2026, ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.3 introduced a PDF API for programmatically creating and manipulating PDF documents. The API provides programmatic tools for:

Creating PDF documents

Adding text, images, tables and shapes

Managing PDF pages and document content

Working with rich text formatting

Adding drawings and other objects

The release also added new methods to the Office JavaScript API for working with forms, drawings, annotations, charts and tables. Updates to the Plugins and Macros API added further capabilities for extending the editors and automating document workflows.

API 9.4 Adds Document Automation Capabilities

Released in May 2026, API 9.4 introduced updates across the ONLYOFFICE Docs API, Plugins and Macros API, and Office JavaScript API. Among the additions are:

A MergeDocuments method for combining multiple documents

Signature form creation and methods for reading and setting signature data

Form-state detection through the IsFilled method

Role and user information in form-filling events

Plugin command logging for debugging

The ability to prevent specific plugins from loading when the editor initializes

New cursor-control methods for navigating form fields

Expanded spreadsheet APIs for structured tables, sorting and data management

Controls for text-form formatting and allowed characters

The updates add programmatic controls for document assembly, form processing, plugin development and spreadsheet automation.

ONLYOFFICE Docs Developer provides online document editors and developer APIs for integrating them into web applications. Its tools include the Docs API, Office JavaScript API, Plugins and Macros API and Document Builder. Document Builder can generate DOCX, XLSX, PPTX and PDF files without running the editors.

“Developers increasingly need document capabilities to function as part of the applications and workflows they are already building. The new PDF API gives them additional control over PDF content and creates more options for automating document-related processes within their applications,” said Galina Goduhina, Commercial Director at ONLYOFFICE.

Examples of applications integrating ONLYOFFICE Docs include EasiShare, TGI, BidFix and Flexcloud, which use the editors within document management, legal, insurance and collaborative software environments.

Developers can review the updated API documentation and ONLYOFFICE Docs Developer on the official website.

About ONLYOFFICE:

ONLYOFFICE is an international open-source office suite developed by Ascensio System SIA. Its solutions provide tools for creating, editing, and collaborating on text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, PDF forms, and PDF files across web, desktop, and mobile platforms. ONLYOFFICE solutions can be used independently, connected to existing business platforms or integrated into third-party applications. The suite is used by more than 21 million people worldwide.

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