Pioneer AI Foundry Board Composition Changes

Announces Resignation of Board Members

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2026) – Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (FSE: 6NU0) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), an AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, today announces that Matthew Lodge and Julia Becker will resign from board of director roles effective today, September 8, 2026.

Darcy Taylor, CEO and Director, commented, “On behalf of the board, I want to thank Matthew and Julia for their contributions to Pioneer during an important stage of our business. Board composition changes like this are a normal part of a company’s evolution, and Pioneer’s strategy, operations, and management team remain unchanged. We are already progressing the process to appoint new directors and remain committed to maintaining strong governance as we execute our strategy.”

Pioneer plans to identify and evaluate alternatives with respect to the appointment of a new directors and committee roles to fill the vacancy left by their departure.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe Canada: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer has developed KORA, an AI-driven product focused on DeFi. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and digital asset treasury strategies. These include, Sundae Bar AI Plc, Supernova Digital Assets Plc., Astrid Intelligence Plc, Roundhouse AI and Satsuma Technology Plc.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313532