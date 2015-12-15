Planet Ventures Announces Closing of Rights Offering

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 1, 2026) – Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) (the “Company” or “Planet Ventures“), is pleased to announce that the Company closed its previously announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering“) which expired on August 27, 2026. At closing, the Company issued 152,244,604 common shares of the Company (the “Shares“) to rights holders at a price of $0.01 per Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $1,522,446.04. The Company received subscriptions for 136,997,601 Shares pursuant to the basic subscription privilege and 15,247,003 Shares pursuant to the additional subscription privilege.

The Company issued 7,612,230 non-transferable bonus Share purchase warrants (the “Bonus Warrants“) to each of Game 7 Investments Inc. and Bosom Holdings Inc. (together, the “Standby Guarantors“) pursuant to the Company’s Rights Offering Standby Guaranty Agreement dated July 24, 2026 with Standby Guarantors entitling them to purchase in aggregate up to a total of 15,224,460 Shares, being 10% of the total number of Shares the Stand-By Guarantors have committed to purchase, at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance; and in addition, paid them an aggregate $76,122.30 ($38,061.15 to each of the guarantors) in standby fees representing 5% of the total amount of the Standby Guaranty.

The total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company upon completion of the Rights Offering will be 304,489,208.

To the knowledge of the Company, after reasonable inquiry, directors, officers, employees and insiders of the Company purchased 2,828,900 Shares under their basic subscription privileges for an aggregate of 2,828,900 Shares purchased under the Rights Offering, representing total subscription proceeds of $28,289.00. The amount of Shares purchased by insiders under the additional subscription privilege is not known at this time but is not expected to be substantial.

To the knowledge of the Company, after reasonable inquiry, no person became a new shareholder holding more than 10% of the Shares upon closing of the Rights Offering.

The participation in the Rights Offering by certain “related parties” of the Company, namely, directors, officers and 10% shareholders of Company, constitutes a “related party transaction”, as such terms are defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the participation in the Rights Offering does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

There were no selling fees or commissions paid in connection with the Rights Offering distribution, other than to the Standby Purchasers. The net proceeds of the Rights Offering will be used in the manner disclosed in the rights offering circular of the Company dated July 24, 2026, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The proceeds of the Rights Offering are to be used for capital investments and for general administrative expenses.

The Shares, the Bonus Warrants and the Shares underlying the Bonus Warrants have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or the securities laws of any state of the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities within the United States, and the Rights (a) may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. person, and (b) may not be exercised within the United States or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person or any person in the United States. “United States” and “U.S. person” are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Planet Ventures

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Etienne Moshevich”

Etienne Moshevich

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement On “Forward-Looking” Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future plans and objectives, including its intention to complete the Rights Offering and use the proceeds therefrom, and the anticipated benefits of the Rights Offering to Shareholders. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of words such as “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “intends”, “estimates”, “will”, “may” or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s public filings available on SEDAR+. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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