Planet Ventures Inc. Announces Resignation of Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2026) – Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) (the “Company” or “Planet Ventures“) announces that Etienne Moshevich has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective September 24, 2026.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Moshevich for his contributions to Planet Ventures during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Moshevich has agreed to assist the Company and the Board with an orderly transition of his responsibilities.

The Board will consider the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer and will provide further information when appropriate.

About Planet Ventures

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Etienne Moshevich”

Etienne Moshevich

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Consolidation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315985