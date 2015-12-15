QuantumCore to Participate in IEEE Quantum Week 2026 in Toronto

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2026) – QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (OTCQB: QNCRF) (FSE: K1Y) (“QuantumCore” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor of IEEE Quantum Week 2026, the IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering, taking place September 13-18, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

IEEE Quantum Week has become a key global gathering for the quantum computing and engineering community, bringing together researchers, developers, businesses and other organizations advancing next-generation quantum technologies. The conference is designed to provide a forum to explore new research, engage with experts and examine practical applications of quantum technologies.

The 2025 conference attracted more than 1,760 attendees from over 50 countries. Past speakers have included leading figures from IBM Quantum, PsiQuantum, Microsoft, NVIDIA and leading academic institutions, as well as Nobel laureates David Wineland and William Phillips. Past participating organizations have also included major technology companies, quantum companies, research institutions and national laboratories from around the world.

QuantumCore’s participation as a Gold Sponsor provides the Company with an opportunity to showcase its strategy of building a portfolio of quantum infrastructure technologies intended to support current quantum computing roadmaps.

As quantum computers develop into larger and increasingly complex systems, the infrastructure connecting controllers to QPUs may face increasingly demanding requirements for signal transmission, amplification, detection and readout, including operation in extreme cryogenic environments.

Rather than developing its own QPU, QuantumCore’s business model is focused on becoming an independent provider of enabling hardware technologies that can support multiple quantum computing architectures and platforms.

QuantumCore’s technology portfolio includes its superconducting traveling-wave parametric amplifier platform, designed for quantum-limited signal amplification in cryogenic environments, together with advanced single-photon detector technologies with potential applications across photonic quantum computing, quantum communications and quantum networking.

“The quantum computing industry is moving from demonstrating individual quantum processors toward solving the much larger engineering challenge of building scalable quantum systems,” said Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore. “We believe that transition may create opportunities for the infrastructure technologies that sit between the controller and the QPU. Our strategy is to build QuantumCore into an independent supplier of hardware technologies for the global quantum industry.”

IEEE Quantum Week is scheduled for September 13-18, 2026, with its Expo taking place September 15-17.

The conference attracts participants across quantum theory, software and simulation, hardware, experimental research and engineering, creating an environment for collaboration between academia, industry, national laboratories and government.

The Company believes the emergence of increasingly sophisticated quantum computers may increase demand for specialized component and infrastructure suppliers. QuantumCore intends to position itself within this ecosystem through a combination of internal technology development, strategic partnerships and targeted acquisitions of complementary quantum infrastructure technologies.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore is a quantum technology company focused on building hardware infrastructure intended to support the scaling of next-generation quantum computing systems. The Company’s strategy is centered on developing, acquiring and commercializing technologies that operate between classical quantum controllers and quantum processing units.

QuantumCore’s portfolio includes superconducting cryogenic signal amplification and advanced photon detection technologies, with the objective of becoming a leading independent supplier of enabling infrastructure to the global quantum computing industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, its participation in the conference, its technology roadmap and the Company’s strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including that the Company will continue to advance and commercialize its technologies as planned, that it will have access to sufficient capital and resources, and that market conditions and demand for quantum computing infrastructure will develop as anticipated. These factors and assumptions should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that this forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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