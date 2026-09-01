Radisson Closes C$57 Million Strategic Investment

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec–(ACN Newswire – September 1, 2026) – Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of units with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle“). Under the terms of the private placement, Agnico Eagle purchased 53,420,000 units of the Company at a price of C$1.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$57,159,400, each unit consisting of one Class A common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$1.39 per share for a period of 60 months. As of closing, Agnico Eagle has an ownership position of approximately 10.45% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.90% on a partially-diluted basis.

The proceeds of the private placement will fund the commencement of an advanced underground exploration program at Radisson’s 100%-owned O’Brien Gold Project in the Abitibi region of Québec, including the development of an access ramp and related underground and surface mine infrastructure. The Company’s ongoing 140,000-metre step-out drill program continues as planned, funded from existing cash resources.

The investor rights agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle described in the Company’s news release dated August 24, 2026 was executed concurrently with the closing of the private placement.

The private placement was completed on a non-brokered basis and no commissions or finder’s fees were paid in connection with it. The securities issued under the private placement are subject to a hold period expiring on January 2, 2027. The private placement remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Radisson Mining

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 PEA described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.63 Moz (3.49 Mt at 5.59 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 1.69 Moz (10.37 Mt at 5.08 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 “O’Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada” effective June 27, 2025, Radisson’s news release dated March 2, 2026 “With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O’Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate” and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O’Brien Gold Project. For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the private placement; the operation of the investor rights agreement, including the participation, top-up, and board nomination rights, and the restrictions applicable to specified transactions involving the Company’s mineral properties; the commencement, scope, timing and advancement of the advanced underground exploration program at O’Brien, including engineering, permitting, ramp development, related surface infrastructure and water management facilities; the allocation and use of the proceeds of the private placement; the continuation and results of the Company’s ongoing drill program; the potential growth of O’Brien’s mineral resources; and the evaluation and potential development of O’Brien, including potential development scenarios involving existing regional infrastructure.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the availability of permits and other authorizations, project schedules and costs, geological and technical results, commodity prices, access to labour, equipment and services, and the Company’s ability to execute its planned exploration and development activities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange is delayed or not obtained; that required approvals or permits are delayed or not obtained; that the exploration program or use of proceeds changes; that actual costs, schedules, geological, geotechnical, metallurgical or other technical results differ from expectations; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; commodity price and capital market volatility; changes in laws and regulations; and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure. Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please refer to the “Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration” and the “Risks Related to Financing and Development” sections of the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated April 23, 2026 for the year ended December 31, 2025 available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312356

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