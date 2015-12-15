RZOLV Technologies to Present at Peterson Capital Canada Growth Conference in Dublin, Ireland

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 9, 2026) – RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) (FSE: S711) (“RZOLV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in the Peterson Capital Canada Growth Conference, being held in Dublin, Ireland, from October 1-3, 2026.

Duane Nelson, President and CEO of RZOLV Technologies, will present the RZOLV technology platform and the Company’s corporate and commercialization strategy to an audience of European and UK fund managers, family offices and investment professionals.

The conference provides RZOLV with an opportunity to broaden its international capital-markets exposure and introduce the Company to European investors seeking opportunities across the mining, critical-minerals and clean-technology sectors.

“RZOLV is entering an important stage in its development, and we believe this is an ideal time to expand our visibility within the European investment community,” said Duane Nelson, President and CEO of RZOLV Technologies. “The mining industry is actively seeking technologies that can recover more value from increasingly complex resources while reducing reliance on traditional processing methods. We look forward to presenting the RZOLV platform, our recent technical and commercial progress, and the scale of the opportunity we believe lies ahead.”

RZOLV’s technology platform is being developed to provide alternative hydrometallurgical processing routes for the recovery of gold and other valuable metals from a broad range of primary and secondary feedstocks, including ores, concentrates and mine tailings.

The Company’s development strategy is increasingly focused on applications where conventional processing may be constrained by mineralogy, environmental considerations, reagent consumption or project economics, as well as opportunities to recover valuable metals from previously stranded or underutilized resources.

Growing International Profile

RZOLV continues to advance its technology through independent testing, industry collaborations, pilot-scale development and international commercialization initiatives.

The Company’s participation in Dublin forms part of a broader strategy to increase RZOLV’s exposure to institutional and strategic investors outside North America as the Company advances the commercialization of its technology platform.

“Mining is a global industry, and we intend to build RZOLV as a global technology company,” added Mr. Nelson. “Europe has a sophisticated investment community with significant interest in critical minerals, resource security, environmental technologies and more sustainable mining. We believe the RZOLV story is particularly relevant to that audience.”

The Peterson Capital Canada Growth Conference is a curated capital-markets event designed to facilitate direct interaction between participating growth companies and investment professionals.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is developing and commercializing innovative hydrometallurgical technologies designed to improve the recovery of valuable metals while providing alternatives to conventional processing methods.

The Company’s core RZOLV™ technology is a proprietary non-cyanide hydrometallurgical platform being developed for the recovery of gold and other valuable metals from ores, concentrates, tailings and other primary and secondary feedstocks.

RZOLV is also advancing complementary technologies and processing strategies directed toward more complex and refractory materials, supporting the Company’s broader objective of unlocking value from mineral resources that may be difficult, uneconomic or environmentally challenging to process using conventional methods.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s commercialization strategy, international expansion, investor outreach, development and advancement of the RZOLV™ technology platform, potential applications of the Company’s technologies, participation in government-funded programs, future testing and pilot-scale activities, and the Company’s expectations regarding market opportunities in the precious metals and critical minerals sectors.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully develop, validate, scale and commercialize its technologies; the results of future testing and pilot programs; the availability of financing; regulatory and permitting requirements; commodity prices; market acceptance; intellectual property protection; strategic partner performance; and general economic, financial and capital market conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company’s technologies will achieve commercial-scale performance, that anticipated partnerships or commercialization opportunities will be completed, or that participation in any government, industry or strategic program will result in funding, contracts or other commercial outcomes.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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