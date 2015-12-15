ScienceLogic® Advances Trusted Agentic AI Operations with Skylar AI™ 2.6 

New capabilities bring greater visibility, verification, and control, helping IT teams scale agentic AI with confidence

RESTON, VA. — [Sept. 15, 2026] — ScienceLogic, delivering trusted operational intelligence through service-centric observability, AI-driven operations, and intelligent automation, today announced Skylar AI 2.6, advancing the capabilities organizations need to move agentic AI confidently from pilot to production. The release strengthens observability and control at the AI layer, helping IT teams understand what AI is doing, verify the information behind its decisions, and govern how it acts.

Building on Skylar AI’s secure deployment flexibility, Skylar AI 2.6 extends that foundation through improved MCP server integrations, stronger agentic capabilities, greater visibility, governance, and verification as organizations build AI into workflows across IT operations. Within Skylar AI, advances to Skylar Advisor™, and Skylar Analytics™, also support organizations operating under strict security, sovereignty, and regulatory requirements. Highlights include:

A more connected, governed foundation for agentic AI : Improved MCP server integration expands the systems and operational data Skylar Advisor can work with, simpler integration to a broader tool selection, multi-step reasoning, and time-bound approvals give administrators greater control over how and when Advisor can act. Together, these capabilities extend Advisor across a broader operations ecosystem while keeping agentic actions within defined governance boundaries.

: Improved MCP server integration expands the systems and operational data Skylar Advisor can work with, simpler integration to a broader tool selection, multi-step reasoning, and time-bound approvals give administrators greater control over how and when Advisor can act. Together, these capabilities extend Advisor across a broader operations ecosystem while keeping agentic actions within defined governance boundaries. Grounded answers with greater transparency and control: Skylar Advisor can now draw on configured live web sources alongside an organization’s internal knowledge, returning source links and retrieval times so teams can see where the most up to date, timely and precise information comes from.

Skylar Advisor can now draw on configured live web sources alongside an organization’s internal knowledge, returning source links and retrieval times so teams can see where the most up to date, timely and precise information comes from. AI investigations backed by confidence inspiring evidence: Improvements to advisory and investigation quality strengthen the connection between analysis and the underlying operational evidence. When Advisor cannot verify an answer against an organization’s knowledge base, users can flag the gap and request the missing documentation, while new knowledge-base intelligence tools help corpus owners identify unanswered questions and content deficiencies before they undermine future answers. A full circle pathway to rapidly enhance outdated KB articles is built within Advisor, so the most relevant and actionable information stays current.

Improvements to advisory and investigation quality strengthen the connection between analysis and the underlying operational evidence. When Advisor cannot verify an answer against an organization’s knowledge base, users can flag the gap and request the missing documentation, while new knowledge-base intelligence tools help corpus owners identify unanswered questions and content deficiencies before they undermine future answers. A full circle pathway to rapidly enhance outdated KB articles is built within Advisor, so the most relevant and actionable information stays current. Self-service alerting and clearer analytics: A new self-service Alert Builder lets teams create and manage custom metric-threshold alerts without opening a support ticket, while improved anomaly reporting shows underlying data sources whether detected anomalies originate from Dynamic Applications, interfaces, or other sources.

A new self-service Alert Builder lets teams create and manage custom metric-threshold alerts without opening a support ticket, while improved anomaly reporting shows underlying data sources whether detected anomalies originate from Dynamic Applications, interfaces, or other sources. Performance and scale for demanding environments: Platform optimizations improve responsiveness and performance under load, enabling organizations to cost effectively operationalize AI across increasingly complex IT environments.

“As AI becomes more deeply embedded in IT operations, organizations need to know not only what AI can do, but how it reaches decisions, what information it relies on, and where it is permitted to act,” said Michael Nappi, chief product officer at ScienceLogic. “Skylar AI 2.6 gives teams greater insight into the information behind AI responses and more control over how and when Advisor acts. That is critical to confidently putting AI to work at scale, particularly in complex and highly regulated environments.”

Skylar AI 2.6 further advances ScienceLogic’s mission to make AI a trusted, integrated part of modern IT operations. As AI takes on a greater role across operational workflows, these capabilities help organizations translate its potential into real-time practical value across complex enterprise environments.

For more information on the ScienceLogic AI Platform, visit: https://sciencelogic.com/

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic delivers intelligence that accelerates outcomes through service-centric observability, AI-driven operations, and intelligent automation. Trusted by enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide, our platform unifies visibility and intelligence with agentic AI so teams can move from understanding problems to resolving them with greater speed and precision. Founded in 2003, ScienceLogic serves customers globally and is recognized as a leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AIOps and The Forrester Wave™: AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025. Learn more at https://sciencelogic.com/.