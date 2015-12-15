SonicStrategy Acquires Additional SYN Tokens and Announces Grant of Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2026) – SonicStrategy Inc. (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) (the “Company“), a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company, announces that it has acquired an additional 260,000 SYN tokens through open-market purchases at an average price of approximately US$0.1923 per token, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$50,000.

The acquisition follows the Company’s purchase of 500,000 SYN tokens announced on September 23, 2026, bringing the Company’s total SYN holdings to approximately 760,000 tokens.

SYN is a digital asset associated with the Synapse ecosystem. Synapse Labs is developing Hypercall, a decentralized options protocol. The additional acquisition further expands the Company’s treasury exposure to on-chain derivatives as part of its broader digital asset treasury strategy.

“We’re encouraged by the momentum we’re seeing across digital assets and the broader shift toward on-chain finance,” said Dustin Zinger, CEO of SonicStrategy. “It’s particularly encouraging to see regulators recognizing the potential for tokenization, 24/7 markets and blockchain-based financial infrastructure. We believe we’re still early in this transition, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,085,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to its 2025 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.205 per share for a period of five years, expiring on September 24, 2031. The options vest 50% on March 24, 2027 and 50% on September 24, 2027, subject to the terms of the Company’s equity incentive plan.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) is a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company focused on advancing the next generation of on-chain finance. The Company operates blockchain infrastructure and validator nodes, helps secure networks through staking, and pursues opportunities in decentralized finance and asset tokenization.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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