Stardust Enters Quebec as Hydro-Quebec Incentive Enhances Solar Market Opportunity

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2026) – Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) (“Stardust Solar” or the “Company”), a North American renewable energy company focused on distributed energy, commercial solar, utility-scale development and long-term renewable energy asset ownership, announces its expansion into Québec, marking the Company’s first franchise offering in the province.

The expansion follows strong inbound demand and a significant shift in Québec’s solar economics. Upon opening the franchise opportunity, Stardust received 17 franchise applications. The Company has also generated 487 organic solar project quote requests in Québec during 2026, without paid advertising or a dedicated provincial marketing campaign. At the same time, new provincial incentives are creating a more favourable environment for solar adoption. According to Hydro-Québec, its new solar incentive provides $1,000 per installed kW, covering up to 40% of eligible project costs, with estimated support of $5,000-$6,000 for residential customers and approximately $45,000 for businesses. Hydro-Québec estimates the program could reduce solar payback periods by more than 50%, while supporting its target of 3 GW (gigawatts) of solar capacity by 2035.

“Québec is a strategic expansion market for Stardust and an important next step in scaling our distributed-energy platform,” said Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust Solar. “With Hydro-Québec targeting 3,000 MW of solar capacity by 2035, we see a significant long-term market opportunity. Our franchise model provides a capital-efficient pathway to establish broad market coverage while leveraging our existing infrastructure, expertise and customer demand.”

The combination of improved project economics, substantial incentives and a long-term provincial solar target create the conditions for Québec to become one of Canada’s most significant emerging distributed solar markets. Hydro-Québec has also increased the maximum self-generation capacity under its Net Metering option twenty-fold, from 50 kW to 1 MW, expanding the potential scale of eligible projects and opening opportunities for larger distributed-energy installations.

As this market opportunity accelerates, Stardust enters Québec from a position of strength. The Company has spent seven years building relationships, technical expertise and solar training capabilities in the province, including preparing professionals for North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (“NABCEP”) certification. Stardust CEO Mark Tadros is also a Québec native, born and raised in Montréal, where he lived for 30 years, bringing deep familiarity with the province, its communities and business environment to the Company’s expansion strategy. Building on this foundation, Stardust intends to establish 20 to 40 strategically located franchise territories, leveraging its existing infrastructure and local market knowledge to scale efficiently across Québec.

Québec adds an important growth market to Stardust’s broader distributed-energy platform. Strong customer demand, franchise interest, improving solar economics and an established provincial presence position the Company to capture an early share of this emerging market while expanding its capital-efficient franchise platform and creating long-term shareholder value.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

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