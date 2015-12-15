Stone Investment Publishes 2026 Report on Mauritius and Provence Property

The prestige brokerage’s inaugural biannual market report examines how residency rules – not price alone – now shape foreign-buyer activity across the two markets it covers.

Marseille, France–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2026) – Stone Investment, a prestige property brokerage with offices in Marseille and Grande Riviere, Mauritius, today announced the publication of its first biannual market report covering foreign-buyer activity in Mauritius and Provence. The report, available through the firm’s Mauritius property collection, finds that the residency rules attached to Mauritian purchases, rather than price alone, now decide which buyers complete and which walk away. The firm will update the analysis twice a year.

The inaugural edition draws together published figures from the Economic Development Board, Statistics Mauritius and Global Property Guide, and sets them against Stone Investment’s own transaction experience across its two markets. The firm points to Economic Development Board data recording 862 authorisations for residential real estate purchases in Mauritius during 2025 as the report’s starting point.

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Why residency, not price, drives the Mauritius market

Foreign nationals cannot buy Mauritian residential property freely. Purchases run through a small number of state-approved frameworks: the Property Development Scheme (PDS), which replaced the older Integrated Resort Scheme and Real Estate Scheme; Smart City developments; and the ground-plus-two apartment route, which carries a minimum price of MUR 6 million. A purchase of USD 375,000 or more under the PDS or in a Smart City carries a residence permit for the buyer, spouse and dependent children. Registration duty is 5 percent of the property value.

That structure explains the shape of the buyer pool. Economic Development Board figures covering 2005 to 2023 record 5,396 residential units sold under the approved schemes for a cumulative MUR 156.6 billion, with Mauritian buyers accounting for 9 percent of acquisitions. 2023 alone produced 646 unit sales worth MUR 23.8 billion, the highest annual value in the published series.

Prices normalising unevenly across the island

The report notes that prices have not moved in a straight line. Statistics Mauritius recorded a 13.89 percent year-on-year rise in the Residential Property Price Index in the third quarter of 2025, followed by a much flatter 0.96 percent in the first quarter of 2026. Gross rental yields on Mauritian residential property averaged 3.22 percent in January 2026, according to Global Property Guide.

Stone Investment reads the gap between those two quarters as a normalisation rather than a reversal, and says the effect is uneven across the island. Demand in the west coast corridor around Black River and Tamarin has held up better than the national index suggests, while stock in the north has taken longer to clear. The firm’s Mauritius portfolio is weighted toward the west and the coastal south, close to its Grande Riviere office.

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“The approval number tells you how many people cleared the paperwork. It does not tell you why they came. Most buyers we meet in Mauritius arrive with a residency question first and a property question second, and they are often surprised how much that ordering changes which scheme suits them. In Provence the sequence runs the other way – someone falls for a house in the Luberon and works out the tax position afterwards, which is a harder conversation to have late,” said Pierre Monville, Founder and Managing Director of Stone Investment.

A different rhythm in Provence

The Provence side of the report follows a different logic. Stone Investment sells character houses and vineyards in Provence, across the Bouches-du-Rhone and the Vaucluse, including twentieth-century houses of recognised architectural interest. Buyers there face no scheme restrictions and no residency threshold, and the firm reports that deals turn on condition, water rights and planning history more often than on asking price.

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Pricing accuracy carries more weight in that market, according to the report, because Provence stock is heterogeneous and comparable sales are thin on the ground. Stone Investment runs a prestige property valuation service in both regions, built on micro-market analysis, architectural assessment, comparable sales evidence and an estimate of buyer motivation, and offers it under a six-month exclusive mandate.

The firm plans to publish its reading of both markets twice a year, with the next edition scheduled for early 2027. Figures cited in the report are drawn from published third-party sources and are stated for information only. They are not a forecast and do not constitute investment, tax or legal advice.

About Stone Investment

Stone Investment is a prestige brokerage dealing in luxury property in Mauritius and Provence. Founded by Pierre Monville, the firm is headquartered at 64, rue Sainte, Marseille, with an Indian Ocean office at Grande Riviere, Mauritius. It handles prestige sales, valuations and guidance on the Mauritian residential schemes open to foreign buyers, and represents character houses, vineyards, seafront villas and architecturally significant homes across both regions.

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