TAG Publishes New Security Quarterly – “The Vote Is Secure. Are Elections?”

TAG Infosphere’s Q3 Security Quarterly Available for Free Download

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 9, 2026) – TAG Infosphere has released its new quarterly focusing on election security. As the November midterm elections approach, election security continues to receive attention across the legal, policy and cybersecurity communities. TAG Infosphere’s latest Security Quarterly, “The Vote Is Secure. Are Elections?”, examines the technological, institutional and legal issues surrounding the election process without taking a position in partisan political debates. The controversies raise questions about the security of the process.

Figure 1- TAG Security Annual- 3rd Quarter 2026

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The edition explores many of these issues, and the system’s vulnerabilities, without taking sides in the partisan debates. And it even predicts a change that would transform the way people vote.

Articles in the Quarterly examine potential vulnerabilities before and after ballots are cast, cybersecurity and foreign-interference risks, and how U.S. electoral integrity compares with other Western democracies.

Dr. Edward Amoroso, TAG’s Founder and CEO, wrote a forward-looking piece predicting that by 2040, nearly everyone will be voting with their phones. This will have many advantages, Amoroso argued. “The paper ballot has served America well.” “But technology, demographics, and public expectations are all moving in the same direction. The future of voting is almost certainly digital, decentralized, AI-assisted, and mobile.” “And it would almost certainly boost voter participation”.

The Quarterly also includes an extended interview with an NYU law professor and election law expert examining legal and institutional risks surrounding U.S. elections and issues that could arise during the 2026 midterm election process.

The TAG Security Quarterly “The Vote Is Secure. Are Elections?” can be downloaded for free here.

https://tag-infosphere.com/advisory/quarterly/2026/3

About TAG:

TAG utilizes an AI-powered SaaS platform to deliver cutting-edge insights on cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. The company’s unique approach combines technology and expertise to empower organizations with the knowledge needed to navigate these complex landscapes.

TAG provides on-demand recommendations to commercial solution providers and Fortune 500 enterprises.

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