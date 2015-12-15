The new digital service connects international organizations with official Thai corporate records and local document-handling support.

Bangkok, Thailand–(Newsfile Corp. – September 18, 2026) – TMD SPACE Co., Ltd. has launched ThailandCompanyDocs.com, an independent service that helps businesses worldwide obtain official records concerning companies registered in Thailand without being in Thailand or navigating the process themselves.

The platform is designed for overseas organizations evaluating Thai suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, customers, commercial partners, or investment opportunities. It provides an English-first ordering experience supported by a Thailand-based team that reviews each request, handles the local document process, checks completed files, and delivers them securely online.

TMD SPACE Launches ThailandCompanyDocs.com to Support Global Businesses Working with Thai Companies

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International businesses may need Thai corporate records for supplier onboarding, compliance procedures, contract preparation, banking requirements, ownership reviews, or preliminary investment research. However, they can face difficulties identifying the correct legal entity, understanding local document categories, managing language requirements, arranging payment, and determining which records are appropriate for their purpose.

“International businesses should not need to be physically present in Thailand simply to obtain official company documents,” said Nawaphon Hinsui, Founder and CEO of TMD SPACE Co., Ltd. “Our goal is to connect global business requirements with dependable local execution. Customers manage the request online while our team in Thailand handles the process.”

Customers begin by identifying the Thai juristic person using its 13-digit registration number. After confirming the company, they select the required documents, complete payment, and receive an order reference for tracking.

Available services include Thai and English company certificates, bilingual certificate packages, shareholder lists, registration-change records, financial statements, ownership packages, company-verification packages, and broader due-diligence files.

Every order follows a human-reviewed process intended to reduce the risk of selecting the wrong company or ordering an unsuitable document. Completed files are checked before being delivered through a secure, expiring download link.

Official documents are issued or certified by Thailand’s Department of Business Development where stated. Thailand Company Docs provides independent retrieval, processing, international payment support, quality control, and secure delivery. It is not affiliated with or part of DBD.

The service does not certify that a company is financially sound or safe to transact with. Official records provide source information that customers can review internally or share with qualified legal, financial, and compliance advisers. Any summaries prepared by Thailand Company Docs are clearly distinguished from official government documents.

ThailandCompanyDocs.com forms part of TMD SPACE’s growing portfolio of digital products and services developed in Thailand for global users.

For more information, visit https://thailandcompanydocs.com.

About Thailand Company Docs

Thailand Company Docs is an independent corporate-document retrieval and delivery service operated by TMD SPACE Co., Ltd.

About TMD SPACE Co., Ltd.

TMD SPACE is a Thailand-based software development, digital product, international public relations, digital marketing, and strategic consultation company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314975