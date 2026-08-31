TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics – August 2026

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, ON, Sept 9, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – TMX Group Limited today announced August 2026 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 Volume 12,970,782,217 11,998,428,161 12,200,372,060 Value $ 404,537,946,127 $ 411,385,145,144 $300,143,130,282 Transactions 29,041,028 30,214,800 23,188,885 Daily Averages Volume 648.5 million 545.4 million 610.0 million Value $20,226.9 million $18,699.3 million $15,007.2 million Transactions 1,452,051 1,373,400 1,159,444

Year-to-date Statistics

2026 2025 % Change Volume 125,153,130,078 101,132,067,451 +23.8 Value $ 3,483,034,383,426 $2,512,699,542,073 +38.6 Transactions 262,858,474 197,791,933 +32.9 Daily Averages Volume 749.4 million 605.6 million +23.8 Value $20,856.5 million $15,046.1 million +38.6 Transactions 1,574,003 1,184,383 +32.9

Toronto Stock Exchange

August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 Volume 8,714,264,348 8,695,785,150 7,604,943,671 Value $384,695,682,434 $391,979,566,672 $280,671,320,926 Transactions 25,325,826 26,864,912 20,421,300 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 36,270.48 35,226.14 28,564.45 Daily Averages Volume 435.7 million 395.3 million 380.2 million Value $19,234.8 million $17,817.3 million $14,033.6 million Transactions 1,266,291 1,221,132 1,021,065

Year-to-date Statistics

2026 2025 % Change Volume 81,299,296,116 65,767,314,710 +23.6 Value $ 3,300,281,706,533 $2,336,820,347,749 +41.2 Transactions 227,940,069 174,337,068 +30.7 Daily Averages Volume 486.8 million 393.8 million +23.6 Value $19,762.2 million $13,992.9 million +41.2 Transactions 1,364,911 1,043,935 +30.7

TSX Venture Exchange *

August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 Volume 3,492,449,286 2,554,232,103 3,498,516,039 Value $ 3,181,999,170 $ 2,308,825,746 $2,130,980,680 Transactions 1,610,988 1,281,453 1,017,167 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 982.51 867.13 829.57 Daily Averages Volume 174.6 million 116.1 million 174.9 million Value $159.1 million $104.9 million $106.5 million Transactions 80,549 58,248 50,858

Year-to-date Statistics

2026 2025 % Change Volume 35,222,485,847 25,710,987,492 +37.0 Value $ 34,285,545,133 $13,898,333,179 +146.7 Transactions 16,138,247 7,016,366 +130.0 Daily Averages Volume 210.9 million 154.0 million +37.0 Value $205.3 million $83.2 million +146.7 Transactions 96,636 42,014 +130.0

TSX Alpha Exchange

August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 Volume 717,116,957 696,743,301 1,060,876,293 Value $ 15,608,279,083 $ 16,032,443,029 $16,543,069,653 Transactions 1,960,860 1,911,492 1,642,796 Daily Averages Volume 35.9 million 31.7 million 53.0 million Value $780.4 million $728.7 million $827.2 million Transactions 98,043 86,886 82,140

Year-to-date Statistics

2026 2025 % Change Volume 8,322,340,276 9,418,318,634 -11.6 Value $ 141,396,398,487 $156,769,699,112 -9.8 Transactions 17,695,896 15,805,163 +12.0 Daily Averages Volume 49.8 million 56.4 million -11.6 Value $846.7 million $938.7 million -9.8 Transactions 105,963 94,642 +12.0

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK

August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 Volume 46,951,626 51,667,607 36,036,057 Value $ 1,051,985,440 $ 1,064,309,697 $797,759,023 Transactions 143,354 156,943 107,622 Daily Averages Volume 2.3 million 2.3 million 1.8 million Value $52.6 million $48.4 million $39.9 million Transactions 7,168 7,134 5,381

Year-to-date Statistics

2026 2025 % Change Volume 309,007,839 235,446,615 +31.2 Value $7,070,733,273 $5,211,162,033 +35.7 Transactions 1,084,262 633,336 +71.2 Daily Averages Volume 1.9 million 1.4 million +31.2 Value $42.3 million $31.2 million +35.7 Transactions 6,493 3,792 +71.2

Montreal Exchange

August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 22,933,379 20,211,732 18,282,483 Open Interest (Contracts) 36,892,893 35,470,654 30,548,176

Year-to-date Statistics

2026 2025 % Change Volume (Contracts) 179,590,317 154,789,013 +16.0 Open Interest (Contracts) 36,892,893 30,548,176 +20.8

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of August 31, 2026. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all August trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”) and TSX Inc. (“TSX”). Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313420

Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com