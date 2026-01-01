TransNusa Masterstrokes Australia-Bali Market with Powerhouse Double-Launch of New Melbourne-Bali Daily Connection Alongside Its First-Ever ‘Premium Plus’ Service

“Introductory Fares Kick Off At AUD299 For Basic Seats And AUD699 For The Game-Changing Premium Plus Experience

TransNusa launches ticket sales for Melbourne-Bali route after securing 20 percent market share in Perth with 21 scheduled daily flights weekly within 12 months

Launch of Melbourne-Bali to be implemented alongside the introduction of TransNusa’s new Premium Plus service that elevates travel experiences

TransNusa focuses on Beyond Bali offerings by providing seamless travel opportunities to passengers, connecting them to leading global tourism and commercial destinations

BALI, INDONESIA, Sept 15, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – In just four short years, TransNusa has transformed from a rising regional player into a definitive trendsetter in the Asia-Pacific aviation landscape, boldly carving out significant new market shares by aggressively energizing the travel market with its highly tactical, formula-driven strategies.

In its latest signature expansion move, the airline, lead by Datuk Bernard Francis, has masterfully synchronized its existing commercial assets to implement a twin launch guaranteeing passengers not only a convenient new flight schedule but also an elevated, next-level travel experience that can be enjoyed with family and friends.

Today, the Premium Service Carrier has officially opened ticket sales for its highly anticipated direct flights between Melbourne and Bali (Denpasar), commencing as a daily service on October 19, onwards.

This landmark launch seamlessly pairs optimized arrival and departure slots with the market debut of TransNusa’s customized Premium Plus seating, offering an intelligent travel solution, designed to maximize passenger comfort and connection efficiency. The travel solution provides TransNusa passengers with connections to 11 island and prime tourism destinations.

Datuk Bernard Francis, Group Chief Executive Officer of TransNusa, in highlighting the strategic importance of the new route, said, “The launch of the Melbourne-Bali route represents a monumental step forward in our international expansion strategy.”

Datuk Bernard Francis… TransNusa unveils twin launch with new Premium Plus service introduction alongside its Melbourne-Bali route announcement

“This new route introduction marks a defining milestone in TransNusa’s international growth strategy. It strengthens Bali’s position as a premier gateway between Australia and Asia, while giving travellers a compelling new choice that combines connectivity, value and a distinctly premium travel experience.”

“Bali remains a prime global holiday destination, and by connecting it directly to Melbourne, we are providing travellers from Australia with a highly competitive, premium flying alternative,” Datuk Bernard explained, adding that TransNusa has always strived to deliver beyond expectations as its aim is to provide reliable, comfortable, and affordable travel choices across the region.

In tandem with the route launch, TransNusa is breaking new ground by unveiling its first-ever Premium Plus service class. Tailored for travellers seeking elevated comfort without the traditional business class price tag, Premium Plus offers priority perks and enhanced baggage allowance.

To celebrate the dual milestone, the airline is rolling out exclusive introductory fares with standard basic seats that starts from just AUD299, while the all-new Premium Plus experience begins at an introductory rate of AUD699, giving travellers the opportunity to experience the new Melbourne–Bali service and TransNusa’s all-new premium offerings at an exceptional value.

The introduction of Premium Plus marks another significant milestone in TransNusa’s evolution as a premium-service airline, reflecting its commitment to giving passengers greater choice, comfort and value across its growing international network.

To ensure an elite journey, the newly developed Premium Plus tier features only 20 limited seats per flight.

Strategic Daily Flight Schedule

To cater to both business travellers and holiday-makers, TransNusa will operate a highly efficient overnight and morning schedule.

TransNusa Flight 8B 18 departs Bali (DPS) at 20:45 from I Gusti Ngurah International Airport and arrives at Melbourne Airport (MEL) at 05:40 the following morning. While the TransNusa Flight 8B 19 departs Melbourne Airport at 06:25, arriving back in Bali (DPS) at 09:40.

Beyond Point-to-Point: A Gateway to Island Paradise and Major Asian Hubs

Moving past conventional point-to-point operations, TransNusa’s new service is strategically engineered to offer passengers the ultimate flexibility for travel Beyond Bali. By positioning Bali as a primary international hub, the airline opens up thrilling, diverse journeys across its extensive network.

Passengers from Australia can effortlessly transition to travel Beyond Bali to discover the sun, sea, and holistic healing benefits offered by Indonesia’s hidden tropical gems, including the world-class marine ecosystems of Wakatobi and the breath-taking volcanic landscapes of Manado, Bima, and Lombok.

Furthermore, TransNusa has synchronized its flight schedules to provide timely, hassle-free transits to leading global tourism and commercial destinations, including Guangzhou (China), Singapore, and the sun-drenched beaches of Phuket, Thailand.

“Today, we are celebrating more than just a single point-to-point connection. Our goal is to design ultimate travel experiences that bring the best of sun, sea, and healing experience directly to our passengers. By scheduling timely transits from Bali, we are giving travellers from Australia complete flexibility to extend their journeys seamlessly Beyond Bali to exotic domestic havens like Wakatobi, Manado, Bima, and Lombok, or major regional capitals like Singapore, Phuket, and key cities across China.

“We are also incredibly proud to debut our first-ever Premium Plus service on this route. Premium Plus bridges the gap between value and luxury, ensuring our guests can experience superior comfort and hospitality at an introductory price of AUD699. Combined with our entry-level introductory fare of AUD299, we are ensuring that every traveller finds a personalized option that matches their budget and journey requirements.”

TransNusa transitioned to its globally recognized Premium Service Carrier model to stand out from traditional low-cost competitors, ensuring that even standard tickets include generous baggage provisions with standard comfort features such as water and snacks and extended legroom. The new Melbourne service builds upon the success of the airline’s existing international networks, establishing a robust link between Australia and the rest of TransNusa’s rapidly growing Asia Pacific network.

Tickets for the Melbourne–Bali route are available for purchase immediately. Due to the high demand and the strictly limited 20-seat capacity for the premium experience, travellers are encouraged to secure their seats and design their multi-destination itineraries early by visiting the official website at transnusa.co.id or through any authorized travel booking platform.

About TransNusa

TransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. In February 2024, the airline rebranded itself to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered. TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022.

In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta and Bali.

On the international front, TransNusa flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perth, and Bangkok. The airline became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website at www.transnusa.co.id, through any secure online travel agent, through authorized travel agents in Singapore and Indonesia.

International Media Contact:

Email: transnusamedia@alphaaccesspr.my

Website: transnusa.co.id.

Passengers can purchase tickets directly from transnusa.co.id or any primary online travel agent

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