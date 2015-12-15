Uniserve CEO Gautam Lohia to Speak at CanITCon 2026; Supports UBC Sauder Powerhouse Project

Supporting Canadian entrepreneurship, innovation and technology leadership

Lohia to represent Uniserve at CanITCon in Calgary on September 9 as the Company continues to champion Canadian technology, AI adoption and sovereign digital infrastructure.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 1, 2026) – Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) (the “Company” or “Uniserve”), a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services, is pleased to highlight the continued commitment of its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Gautam Lohia, to supporting Canadian entrepreneurship, technology leadership and the next generation of business innovators.

Mr. Lohia is supporting the UBC Sauder School of Business Powerhouse Project, a major expansion initiative designed to prepare students, entrepreneurs and business leaders for a rapidly changing global business environment.

The Powerhouse Project is being developed as a new flagship facility bringing together students, faculty, alumni, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Its vision includes expanding opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship, experiential learning and collaboration between academia and industry.

Mr. Lohia’s support reflects a shared belief that Canada’s future economic competitiveness will increasingly depend on its ability to develop entrepreneurs, embrace emerging technologies, build Canadian intellectual property and create the infrastructure and businesses required to compete globally.

As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes industries, organizations and the nature of work itself, Uniserve believes collaboration between Canadian universities, entrepreneurs and technology companies will become increasingly important.

“The business environment is changing extraordinarily quickly, particularly with the emergence of artificial intelligence, and our educational institutions need to evolve with it,” said Gautam Lohia. “UBC Sauder recognizes that change. The Powerhouse Project is about bringing education, entrepreneurship, technology and industry closer together, and I am very pleased to support that vision. Canada has tremendous talent and tremendous ideas. We need to give the next generation of entrepreneurs the environment, technology and support they need to build globally competitive companies here in Canada.”

The initiative also aligns with Uniserve’s strategy of building a Canadian sovereign digital infrastructure platform capable of supporting businesses as they adopt cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity solutions and increasingly data-intensive applications.

“For me, supporting Canadian entrepreneurship and building Canadian technology infrastructure are closely connected,” continued Lohia. “If we want more Canadian companies to start here, scale here and remain here, we need both the entrepreneurial talent and the infrastructure to support them. At Uniserve, we want to be part of building that foundation.”

Representing Uniserve at CanITCon 2026

On September 9, 2026, Mr. Lohia will be in Calgary representing Uniserve as a speaker at CanITCon 2026, the flagship conference of the CanIT Collective and a major gathering of Canada’s managed service provider and technology community.

CanITCon brings together managed service providers, technology vendors and business leaders from across Canada to exchange ideas, develop partnerships and discuss the rapidly evolving technology environment.

Mr. Lohia’s participation provides Uniserve with an opportunity to contribute to the national conversation surrounding the future of managed technology services and the increasingly important role of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud services and digital infrastructure in Canadian business.

“Canada is at an important point in the evolution of its technology industry,” said Lohia. “AI is changing how businesses operate, but it is also creating an opportunity for Canadian technology companies to become much more important partners to their customers. CanITCon brings together many of the people who are building that future. I’m looking forward to representing Uniserve, sharing what we are building and, equally importantly, learning from other leaders across Canada’s technology community.”

The CanITCon appearance follows Mr. Lohia’s participation earlier this year as a featured speaker at the BC Tech Member Summit – Deploying AI for Impact, where he discussed practical applications of artificial intelligence and automation.

Together, Mr. Lohia’s support for the UBC Sauder Powerhouse Project and his participation in Canadian technology industry events reflect a broader commitment to strengthening Canada’s entrepreneurial and technology ecosystem.

These initiatives also demonstrate the growing intersection between entrepreneurship, education and the technology infrastructure required to support a more digitally driven Canadian economy. For Uniserve, participating in that ecosystem provides an opportunity to contribute its experience while remaining closely connected to the businesses, technologies and leaders shaping the next generation of Canadian enterprise.

About Gautam Lohia

Gautam Lohia is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Uniserve Communications Corporation and an entrepreneur and technology executive with extensive experience building and scaling digital businesses.

Mr. Lohia co-founded Apply Digital and helped grow the Vancouver-based business from a start-up into a global digital transformation company. He holds an MBA and B.Sc. from the University of British Columbia.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) is a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312435