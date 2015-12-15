VIQ Solutions Launches NetScribe(R) Live, a Real-Time Recording and Multi-Lingual Transcription Platform for Multiple Industry Applications

New live capture and streaming platform delivers real-time, multi-language transcription for courts, tribunals, and multiple industries

Richmond Hill, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 9, 2026) – VIQ Solutions (TSXV: VQS) today announced the launch of NetScribe® Live, a recording and streaming platform built for recorded proceedings. The platform captures in-person, hybrid, and remote proceedings and streams transcription and translation in real time, so participants can follow a proceeding as it happens rather than waiting for a transcript to be produced.

NetScribe Live combines single- or multi-channel audio recording with live streaming transcription and translation across multiple spoken languages. It deploys as a desktop or web application and captures remote participants joining by VoIP or softphone alongside those in the room, as well as hybrid sessions run through conferencing platforms. Recordings and transcripts can be annotated and shared in the application, and audio segments can be isolated and exported. Recordings can be sent directly to NetScribe® for professional transcription, with finished transcripts returned to NetScribe Live for download. Recording data is encrypted at rest and in transit.

The launch comes as U.S. courts contend with court reporter staffing pressures. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics counted roughly 17,700 court reporters and simultaneous captioners employed in the United States in 2024 and projects little or no change in that number through 2034, with about 1,700 openings expected annually, driven largely by retirements and workers leaving the occupation. Over the same period, state court caseloads grew: the National Center for State Courts reported 70 million incoming cases in state courts in 2024, up 4% from 2023.

VIQ has been building recording and transcription technology for more than 35 years. Its technology is in use in more than 65,000 courtrooms worldwide, according to company deployment records.

“Courts are responsible for a complete and accurate record, and they need that record available without long delays,” said Joel Turry, VP of Global Sales at VIQ Solutions. “NetScribe Live captures the proceeding as it happens, makes the spoken record accessible in real time, and moves that content into the transcription and review process. It is designed to support the people responsible for the record.”

Courts are the launch vertical for NetScribe Live, and VIQ’s objective is to extend the platform to other settings where proceedings are recorded, including law enforcement interview rooms, tribunal hearings, and government body proceedings.

“What excites me most is that we didn’t build a niche courtroom tool — we built a platform flexible enough to serve our current law enforcement, insurance, legal, media and corporate teams with the same real-time accuracy and chain-of-custody confidence. That’s what it means to modernize record-keeping across an entire industry, not just one corner of it” said Caroline Brown, SVP of Product and Innovation at VIQ Solutions.

VIQ has outlined a roadmap for larger, distributed operations, including remote recording and monitoring, centralized administration, and integrated video capture.

NetScribe Live is available now. Organizations interested in a demonstration can contact sales@viqsolutions.com or visit viqsolutions.com.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements typically contain statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company’s ability to realize results from the recent leadership changes and productivity improvement, the Company’s ability to improve scalability in the future, expected margin improvement, the Company’s focus and its priorities and the filing of the Financial Information on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives and potential increases in revenue. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual information form and in the Company’s other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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