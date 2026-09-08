Why Resilient Infrastructure Is Becoming a Business-Critical Priority

By Dan Baxter, Director of Sales Engineering, Americas, Opengear

For years, network downtime was often treated as an inconvenience: a help desk ticket, a delayed shipment, or an apology email to customers. That calculus has changed. As enterprises expand across distributed data centers, multi-cloud environments, remote sites, and edge locations, network connectivity has become foundational to business operations. When connectivity fails, critical processes can quickly come to a standstill.

This shift is why infrastructure resilience is no longer a conversation limited to IT teams. It has become a business continuity priority, increasingly discussed alongside cybersecurity, supply chain risk, and regulatory compliance. Organizations navigating this new reality are recognizing that resilience cannot be addressed after an outage occurs; it must be engineered into infrastructure from the start.

For enterprises operating across hundreds or thousands of locations, the ability to recover quickly is becoming a key differentiator. This is driving greater interest in technologies such as Smart Out of Band (OOB) management, which is designed to support secure independent access to critical infrastructure even when the primary network is unavailable.

Resilience Has Become a Board-Level Conversation

Boards and executive teams have become increasingly focused on operational risk. They are evaluating supplier dependencies, single points of failure, and recovery objectives, and increasingly asking how network infrastructure factors into those risks.

The reason is simple: prolonged outages no longer just impact employee productivity. They can halt point-of-sale systems, disrupt logistics and manufacturing operations, disconnect remote teams, and create compliance challenges in regulated industries.

The financial impact of downtime extends beyond lost revenue. Organizations must also account for recovery costs, service-level penalties, reputational damage, and potential regulatory consequences. As a result, resilience is moving from an IT budget consideration to an enterprise risk management priority.

Executives do not need to understand the technical details of routing protocols to recognize the broader business implications: if infrastructure cannot be trusted to remain accessible or to support rapid recovery when disruptions occur, the business operations built on top of it are also at risk.

Distributed and Edge Environments Are Challenging Traditional Recovery Models

The infrastructure landscape has changed dramatically. Enterprises now operate across public cloud environments, private data centers, colocation facilities, branch locations, and an expanding number of edge sites supporting IoT, retail operations, and industrial applications.

Together, these environments increase operational complexity. A misconfiguration, a failed software update, a hardware issue, or a connectivity disruption can impact critical services across locations that may be hundreds or thousands of miles away from IT teams.

Traditional recovery approaches were designed around a simpler assumption: that technical teams could access affected systems locally or that an in-band network connection would remain available for remote management. Distributed environments challenge that model. Many remote sites operate without dedicated IT personnel, making physical intervention costly and time-consuming. In industries where downtime is measured in minutes rather than hours, waiting for someone to arrive on site and manually restore service is no longer an effective recovery strategy. Organizations must design infrastructure with failure in mind, ensuring they have the visibility and access needed to respond quickly to disruptions.

Out of Band Management as a Foundation for Resilience

This is where out-of-band management has evolved from a specialized networking capability into a strategic component of enterprise resilience.

At its core, OOB management provides an independent path to critical infrastructure without relying on the primary network for connectivity. When a main connection fails, IT teams can still securely access routers, switches, servers, and other devices to diagnose issues and restore operations without requiring an immediate on-site visit.

Modern OOB solutions extend these capabilities with features such as cellular failover and remote remediation. If a primary connection becomes unavailable, traffic and management access can remain available through an alternate connectivity path. Teams can then remotely reboot devices, change configurations, or restore known-good configurations remotely.

The value of this approach increases as organizations become more distributed. A retailer managing hundreds of locations, a utility overseeing remote infrastructure, or a logistics company operating regional hubs cannot economically place technical staff at every site. Maintaining an independent management path allows centralized teams to retain visibility and control across a broad operational footprint.

For organizations where continuity matters, this capability is becoming less of a specialized tool and more of a foundational requirement for resilient operations.

Where Resilience, Security, and Uptime Intersect

Resilience and cybersecurity are also becoming increasingly interconnected. The same infrastructure challenges that create outages can also emerge during security incidents.

If a ransomware attack or targeted cyber event disrupts the primary network, having an independent and secure access path can help teams isolate affected systems, restore configurations, deploy updates, and accelerate recovery efforts.

As cyber incidents and infrastructure failures increasingly result in the same business consequence, operational downtime, organizations are recognizing that recovery strategies must address both scenarios. Resilient infrastructure is not only about keeping systems available during normal operations; it is about maintaining control when unexpected events occur.

Building Resilience into the Future of Infrastructure

The fundamental shift is clear: enterprises can no longer treat network failures as rare events that can be addressed reactively. Distributed operations, edge computing, and growing reliance on always-on connectivity require organizations to design for recovery from the beginning.

The future of infrastructure resilience will depend on more than preventing failures. It will require independent access paths, recovery capabilities, and systems designed to automatically restore operations quickly when disruptions occur.

In a world where every organization depends on connectivity, resilience is no longer measured by whether failures happen. It is measured by how quickly businesses can regain control and continue operating.

Dan Baxter, Sales of Engineering, Americas, Opengear

Dan Baxter is a seasoned out-of-band (OOB) professional with more than 20 years of experience in network resilience and management. As Director of Sales Engineering for the Americas at Opengear, he leads the U.S. Sales Engineers and Solution Architects teams. Dan’s extensive career includes senior roles at Sentilla, Rackwise, and Emerson Network Power. At Opengear, his focus is on helping hyper-scale and enterprise customers find practical applications for OOB solutions, ensuring network resilience, reducing complexity, and delivering tailored advice for NetOps, DevOps, and SD-WAN environments. His commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction makes him a trusted advisor in the rapidly evolving field of network engineering.