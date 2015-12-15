Xcyte Digital Appoints New CFO

Pompano Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – September 1, 2026) – Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV: XCYT) (“Xcyte”, or the “Company”), a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation event solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of William L. Ostrander as full-time Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2026. Mr. Ostrander replaces Michael Ertle, who has served as the Company’s fractional Chief Financial Officer since January 2025.

As part of his compensation package, the Company proposes to grant Mr. Ostrander 600,000 stock options when the Company is in a position to complete the grant. The options will have an exercise price equal to the greater of $0.25 per share and the market price of the Company’s common shares at the time of grant, and will be subject to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan and all applicable Board, Exchange and regulatory approvals. The Company will issue a further news release upon the formal grant and issuance of the stock options, setting out the final terms of the grant.

Mr. Ostrander is a seasoned public company finance executive with more than 27 years of experience in financial management, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, and building scalable finance organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Scorpius Holdings / Scorpius Biomanufacturing, where he was responsible for public company reporting, audit management, M&A execution and integration, financial planning, and financial infrastructure across a multi-entity organization.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Ostrander has helped raise more than US$150 million in equity capital across eight public market transactions and has extensive experience working with executive teams, boards, investors, auditors and lenders. Previously, as Executive Director of Finance at Liquidia Technologies, he played a key role in the company’s NASDAQ IPO and subsequent follow-on financing, which raised approximately US$53 million and US$34 million, respectively.

The Company continues to work closely with its auditor towards completing the Fiscal 2024 audit process. The remaining items are being addressed as a priority, and the Company is making every effort to finalize the audit and related financial statements as soon as possible. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ostrander will have an immediate focus on completing the Fiscal 2024 audit, finalizing all outstanding financial statements and related reporting requirements, and supporting the Company in bringing its financial reporting obligations current. Once completed, the Company will proceed with the required filings and any related regulatory submissions.

About Xcyte Digital Corp.

Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV: XCYT) is a trusted global events technology partner, specializing in next generation event technology for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte’s cost-effective, multi-platform subscription model to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements or information under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. In particular, ‎forward-looking ‎statements in this release include statements regarding the anticipated timing for the filing of the Annual Filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including that the Annual Filings may not be completed in the time anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations are outlined in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Xcyte’s issuer profile. Xcyte does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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