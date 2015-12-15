Ynvisible Advances Commercial Program with Sapphiros, Announces CFO Appointment and Adoption of Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2026) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”) is pleased to provide an update on its strategic collaboration with Sapphiros, a consumer diagnostics company developing next-generation digital diagnostic tests for global markets.

Sapphiros is progressing through clinical trials, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, while advancing regulatory, product optimization and manufacturing scale-up activities toward a planned 2027 commercial launch.

Ynvisible’s ultra-low-power e-paper displays are integrated into the diagnostic platform, and the companies are working together to prepare for high-volume production. Based on current projections, commercialization volumes could reach the high millions of units annually, representing a significant long-term opportunity for Ynvisible.

“Our collaboration with Sapphiros continues to make strong progress toward commercialization,” said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible. “With clinical validation advancing and manufacturing scale-up underway, we believe this program is positioned to become one of Ynvisible’s most significant high-volume healthcare applications.“

CFO appointment

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Inês Paramés as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2026. Over more than four years with Ynvisible, Inês has taken on progressively broader responsibilities across the Company’s global finance function, most recently directing the Company’s finances for the past two years, and has demonstrated strong financial leadership throughout her tenure. Her deep familiarity with the Company’s operations, together with her track record of strengthening financial planning, controls and reporting, positions her to provide continuity and disciplined financial stewardship as Ynvisible advances into commercial-scale production with Sapphiros and other key customers.

The Company also announces that Darren Urquhart has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 31, 2026, after serving in the role since 2018.

“I am pleased to welcome Inês to the role of Chief Financial Officer,” said Ramin Heydarpour, Chief Executive Officer. “Having worked closely with our leadership team for several years, she brings strong financial expertise, continuity, and valuable insight into our business. I am confident that Inês will play an important role in executing our strategy and supporting Ynvisible’s continued growth. On behalf of Ynvisible, I would also like to thank Darren for his invaluable service and contributions over the past eight years. We wish him every success in the future.“

Adoption of semi-annual financial reporting

Additionally, the Company has voluntarily elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting under the program introduced by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

The first quarterly interim period for which the Company will rely on the exemption, and will not be filing interim financial reports and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), is the third quarter of 2026, ending September 30, 2026 (the “Q3 2026 Period”).

The Company’s decision to move to semi-annual reporting is intended to optimize corporate resources and lower administrative and regulatory compliance costs associated with quarterly schedules, allowing management to dedicate further capital and focus to commercial execution and driving growth. Following the Q3 2026 Period, Ynvisible will continue to provide thorough communication to shareholders through regular operational updates and press releases, alongside its mandated semi-annual interim financial statements and audited annual financial statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc.’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314080