2021 Limelight Award Winners Unveiled at Urgent Care Connect Conference Hosted by Experity

Inaugural urgent care industry awards honor outstanding professionals impacting their communities through innovation, operational excellence, and leadership

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2021 recipients of the inaugural urgent care industry Limelight Awards were announced this month at the Urgent Care Connect Conference, hosted by Experity in Nashville, TN. The peer-nominated awards program presented by Experity recognizes three visionary urgent care leaders who are dedicated to transforming the industry and the communities they serve through innovative, impactful, patient-centric approaches to urgent care.

These accolades – spanning outstanding leadership, industry impact, and operational excellence – were presented on stage during the Urgent Care Connect Conference hosted by Experity, the largest conference of the year for the urgent care industry – bringing together urgent care leaders to discuss today’s strategies and experiences to strengthen tomorrow’s healthcare ecosystem.

“These peer-nominated awards honor forward-thinking urgent care heroes for taking center stage, spotlighting patient-first urgent care, innovating operations, and making an impact in their communities and on the industry,” said David Stern, co-founder and CEO of Experity. “Especially during a time where on-demand care is becoming the preferred destination for delivering accessible, convenient care to the masses, it is imperative we honor the urgent care leaders that help drive this industry forward.”

Headliner Award for Leadership Excellence

Alicia McGuire, Office Manager of Juneau Urgent and Family Care in Juneau, Alaska, was presented the Headliner Award for Leadership Excellence, which recognizes an urgent care leader who inspired clinic staff to excel during a year of change. McGuire was recognized for her efficiency and success in operating the primary/urgent care clinic, organizing vaccine clinics, and arranging COVID-19 testing for Juneau’s two largest employers.

“Her contribution to the town of Juneau, Alaska (state capital) was no small addition to keep the town healthy, the economy moving and the government working the best we could within the constrictions of ever-changing regulations,” said, Norvin Perez, MD, of Juneau Urgent and Family Care, who nominated McGuire for the 2021 Limelight Awards. “To be the witness of a young woman showing that amount of leadership and ferocity in the midst of a world pandemic was truly heroic.”

Showstopper Award for Industry Impact

Todd Martin, Executive Vice President and COO of Emergency One Urgent Care, received the Showstopper Award for Industry Impact, which recognizes an urgent care visionary who has positively impacted the community and industry. Despite the many changes implemented by the facility throughout the pandemic in response to rising patient volumes, Martin led his team in rising to the challenge of prioritizing the patient experience, says his nominator, James Devitt, Vice President, Business Development at Emergency One Urgent Care. Beyond managing a successful business during a pandemic, Martin has set an impressive example by sharing his wealth of knowledge through industry webinars and publications. He is also one of the initial founders of the North East Regional Urgent Care Association, which brings best practices and visibility to urgent care in the North East.

Ovation Award for Staff Excellence

Sam Eskildsen, CEO of MainStreet Family Care, was awarded the Ovation Award for Staff Excellence, which recognizes an urgent care professional who has exhibited operational excellence. Eskildsen was nominated by Wendy Morell, Director of Operations at Rural Urgent Care, for his work with staffing and compensation at the facility. Though he cited staffing and compensation as two of the biggest challenges he and his team faced last year, Sam achieved noteworthy success, crediting teamwork, and encouraging a focus on organized industry lobbying to overcome these obstacles in the future.

As the hosting entity of both the largest urgent care industry conference of the year and the industry’s newest leadership awards program, Experity is proud to bring together U.S. urgent care professionals from across the nation to not only collaborate and share expertise, but recognize one another for the impactful, transformative change being driven by the U.S. urgent care market as a whole.

Visit Experity’s website to stay up to date on next year’s Limelight Awards program and the Urgent Care Connect Conference – both hosted and facilitated by Experity.

About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services company for on-demand healthcare in the U.S. urgent care market, providing an integrated operating system complete with electronic medical record, practice management, patient engagement, billing, teleradiology, business intelligence and consulting solutions. Nearly 50% of the U.S. urgent care market runs on Experity solutions. With Experity, providers can best meet the demands of the evolving on-demand space and deliver high-quality, high-velocity care by streamlining operations, improving patient experiences and optimizing revenue. A GTCR portfolio company, Experity’s leadership is comprised of growth-minded urgent care experts and business leaders committed to improving on-demand healthcare for all. For information and resources, visit experityhealth.com.

Contacts

Media:

Matter for Experity



Laura Bastardi, 978.518.4525



[email protected]

Experity:



Callan Young



Senior Vice President Marketing



[email protected]