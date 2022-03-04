4D pharma Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Operational Highlights, and Guidance for Key Milestones in 2022

LEEDS, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today reported financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2021 and highlighted its key corporate objectives for 2022.

“2021 was a productive year for 4D pharma. We reported promising signals in the clinic from our lead candidates in immuno-oncology and inflammatory disease, and entered into our second clinical collaboration in oncology, further validating the potential for single strain Live Biotherapeutics to treat systemic disease and the MicroRx platform. Additionally, we completed the merger with Longevity Acquisition Corporation which led to 4D pharma being listed on the NASDAQ exchange, providing us access and visibility across the US capital markets,” said Duncan Peyton, Chief Executive Officer of 4D pharma. “Already in 2022 we have continued this progress, and look forward to updating shareholders as we execute on our corporate objectives throughout the year.”

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents of $21.0 million as of December 31, 2021

Net assets of $32.4 million as of December 31, 2021

Loss and total comprehensive income for the full year 2021 was $32.1 million

Research and Development Expenses was $21.6 million; General and Administrative Expense was $15.9 million

Listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under ticker symbol ‘LBPS’ after completing the merger with Longevity Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on March 22, 2021

Full Year 2021 Operational Highlights

Provided an update on the ongoing clinical trial portfolio for lead oncology candidate MRx0518. This included the first announcement of signals of anti-tumor activity for the combination of MRx0518 with Keytruda® in bladder cancer, adding to the previously reported activity in renal cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer.

Announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., under which 4D pharma will conduct a clinical trial to evaluate MRx0518 in combination with Bavencio® (avelumab), an anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, as a first-line maintenance therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy. This study is expected to commence in 2022.

Presented additional clinical mechanistic data for MRx0518 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, as both a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda® (pembrolizumab). The results identified baseline biomarkers associated with clinical benefit in patients with solid tumors resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) treated with MRx0518 in combination with pembrolizumab; and gene and metagene signature changes in solid tumors following treatment with MRx0518 monotherapy.

Presented further analyses of the completed Phase II clinical trial of Blautix® in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or with diarrhea (IBS-D) at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021. The post-hoc analyses revealed strong and statistically significant activity on the key symptom of bowel habit, a potential FDA-approvable primary endpoint. In addition, analysis of the data by geographical region shows that earlier topline results were impacted by an unusually high placebo response in patients in the UK and Ireland, and enhanced positive signals were seen in the larger US population.

Subsequently, the company presented additional mechanistic clinical data for Blautix® at Gastro 2021. The results show treatment with Blautix® led to structural changes in the gut microbiota and greater increases in interconnectivity between taxa than placebo, in patients with both IBS-C and/or IBS-D.

Reported topline results from Part A of our Phase I/II randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of MRx-4DP0004 as a treatment for asthma. Part A met the primary endpoint showing MRx-4DP0004 was safe and well tolerated. In addition, MRx-4DP0004 generated promising signals of clinical activity which support progression into Part B of the study.

Published preclinical research relating to second-generation immuno-oncology LBP MRx1299 improving the activity of CAR-T in animal models of cancer, in collaboration with Philipps-University Marburg, Germany, and Universitätsklinikum Würzburg, Germany.

Completed the merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Longevity Acquisition Corporation and concurrent private placement, raising total gross proceeds of approximately $39.8 million.

Entered into a senior secured credit facility for up to $30 million with Oxford Finance LLC, including the initial drawdown of the first tranche for $12.5 million, with the remaining $7.5 million and $10 million tranches dependent on the achievement of certain milestones.

Announced the appointments of Paul Maier as Non-Executive Director and John Beck as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Later in the year the Company was saddened to announce the passing of John Beck.

Subsequent Events Since the 2021 Period End

On January 3, 2022 announced the appointment of John Doyle as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

On February 22, 2022, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared investigational new drug (IND) applications for MRx0005 and MRx0029 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The Company expects to initiate a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial in people with Parkinson’s disease in mid-2022.

On March 23, 2022, the company announced that in Part B of the ongoing Phase I/II study of MRx0518 and Keytruda® in patients with solid tumors that have progressed on a prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), the renal cell carcinoma (RCC) group met its primary efficacy endpoint ahead of enrolment completion.

Anticipated Development Milestones and Key Objectives for 2022

First patient dosing in our Phase II study of MRx0518 & Bavencio® as a first-line maintenance therapy for urothelial carcinoma expected in Q2 2022

Complete enrollment of Phase I study of MRx0518 in pancreatic cancer expected to be Q2 2022

Presentation of data from the Phase I/II Part A Study in Asthma at The American Thoracic Society conference in May 2022

Part B of ongoing Phase I/II trial of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, expected to commence in 2H 2022

Phase I trial of MRx0005 and MRx0029 in people with Parkinson’s disease expected to commence in 2H 2022

Provide update and guidance on Phase II study of Blautix® in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Provide update on next steps in Phase I/II study of MRx0518 and Keytruda® in the Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) group

About 4D pharma

4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D pharma has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx®, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.

4D pharma’s Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. The Company has five clinical programs, namely a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, and Blautix® in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) which has completed a successful Phase II trial. A Phase I study of MRx0005 and MRx0029 in patients with Parkinson’s disease is expected to commence in 2022. Additional preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease, immune-inflammatory conditions and cancer. The Company has a research collaboration with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA), to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.

For more information, refer to https://www.4dpharmaplc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this announcement, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s anticipated development milestones and key objectives for 2022, the anticipated timing of a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial in people with Parkinson’s disease and the anticipated timing of a clinical trial to evaluate, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook” and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it anticipates.

All of the Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond its control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s present expectations or projections. The foregoing factors and the other risks that could cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that the Company changes its expected strategy and plans, risk related to safety of investigational therapeutics, clinical development risk, and those additional risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company wishes to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of its forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Contacts

4D pharma

Investor Relations [email protected]

Singer Capital Markets – Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Philip Davies / James Fischer (Corporate Finance) +44 (0)20 7496 3000



Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)

Bryan Garnier & Co. Limited – Joint Broker

Dominic Wilson +44 (0)20 7332 2500

Stern Investor Relations

Julie Seidel +1-212-362-1200



[email protected]

Image Box Communications

Neil Hunter / Michelle Boxall +44 (0)20 8943 4685



[email protected] / [email protected]

6 Degrees

Lynne Dardanell +1-336-202-9689



[email protected]