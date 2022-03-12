88% KYC Pass Rate: Sumsub And MyMove Share Their Partnership Report

Reaching 88% end-user pass rates and higher verification speeds, MyMove is planning to scale up internationally with a reliable KYC/AML compliance ally.

London, March 31, 2022 — MyMove, a software company that enables a digital fleet sharing and rental experience, is ready to present the results and future prospects of their partnership with Sumsub, an identity verification and KYC/AML compliance provider.

MyMove has been Sumsub’s customer since July 2020. Since MyMove facilitates vehicle sharing, their B2B2C end users must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver license. Therefore, Sumsub provides an array of critical verification steps to keep MyMove compliant. This includes identity document verification and driver’s license checks.

Sumsub’s whitelabel KYC solution is smoothly integrated with the MyMove application, which means that verification does not require applicants to complete any extra steps like following outer links, downloading other apps, etc.

“If I put myself in the shoes of an end user, I would find the speed of onboarding paramount. I wouldn’t want to wait. If, for example, I see a vehicle that I want to rent in the streets, I scan a QR code to take it. But I need to do the KYC check first. Within five or ten minutes, I’d like to be able to sit in the car and drive wherever I have to be” – explains Guy-Louis de le Vingne, CEO at MyMove.

With Sumsub, the whole onboarding process takes less than 3.5 minutes for a single user, and the average pass rate is 88%.

MyMove is planning on a vast global expansion in 2022, and Sumsub is ready to provide all the KYC checks required, allowing MyMove to fully concentrate on business development and growth in new markets.

“Our objective is to grow internationally as fast as possible. We currently have clients outside Belgium – in Switzerland, in Martinique, in the Caribbean islands, in French Guiana and in the UAE. As for the European markets, we are looking at France and the Netherlands now. We regularly have requests coming from leads in the Nordics and many other countries. But we are not at all limited to the EU. For instance, clients from India and Thailand have also reached out to us lately. With Sumsub, we are ready to expand anywhere possible” – says Guy-Louis de le Vingne, CEO at MyMove.

You can learn more about MyMove’s results and their implementation of Sumsub’s solution here.

About MyMove

The MyMove Team

Founded in 2019, MyMove is a software company that enables corporations, governments, and other organizations with vehicle fleets to provide an end-to-end car sharing experience. The company provides a full range of technology to autonomously connect and share vehicle fleets. This enables clients to either manage their vehicles for internal use or leverage their fleets to provide B2B2C vehicle rental services. The solution offers in-car keyless technology, a mobile app for the end-user, mobile payments (in-app), platform & dashboards for fleet management, and the possibility to integrate with current systems. Extended live support is available 24/7 for vehicle users.

About Sumsub

Founded in 2015, Sumsub is a leading identity verification platform providing an all-in-one technical and legal toolkit to cover KYC/AML needs. Sumsub helps businesses convert more customers, speed up verification, reduce costs, and fight digital fraud. Relying on machine learning and artificial intelligence, its solution works globally, with support for 6,500 document types from over 220 countries and territories.