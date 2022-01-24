Accutar Biotechnology Announces First Patient Dosed with AC0176 in Phase 1 Study in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

– Chimeric Degrader With a Differentiated Mechanism of Action vs. Androgen Receptor Inhibitors –

– Broad AR Mutant Coverage Designed to Overcome Resistance to Current AR-Targeted Therapies –

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accutar Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled drug discovery, today announced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1 study of AC0176, an orally bioavailable, chimeric degrader molecule designed to target the androgen receptor (AR) with high potency and selectivity.

“The initiation of this study marks the second program from our AI-enabled drug discovery platform and our chimeric degrader portfolio to enter the clinic,” said Jie Fan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Accutar Biotechnology, Inc. “AC0176 was designed to potently degrade both AR wildtype and prevalent AR mutants which confer drug resistance to current AR-targeted therapies, including but not limited to L702H, T878A, H875Y, W742C. We are excited about the differentiated therapeutic profile of AC0176 and its broad potential to treat prostate cancer patients.”

The purpose of the Phase 1 multi-center, open-label study is to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of AC0176 treatment in patients with mCRPC. Additional information on this clinical trial can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05241613).

About AC0176

AC0176 is an investigational orally bioavailable, chimeric degrader of AR for the potential treatment of prostate cancers. In preclinical studies, AC0176 demonstrated potent and selective AR protein degradation with broad coverage of AR mutants, favorable pharmacological properties, as well as promising anti-tumor activity in animal models.

About Accutar Biotechnology, Inc.

Accutar is a clinical stage biotech company focused on AI-enabled drug discovery, and its application to the discovery and development of clinically differentiated medicines.

Be transformative. For patients.

To learn more about Accutar, please visit us at www.accutarbio.com.

