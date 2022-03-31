Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Business Update

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 as well as provide a business update. The company’s press release concerning its fourth quarter and 2021 financial results is expected to be available after 1 p.m. Pacific Time on March 31, 2022, and on its website. The company also expects to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 on that date.

Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)
U.S. Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-423-9813
Toll/International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573
Conference ID: 13727967

Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during the year, and certain goals for future periods. Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link, with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Company’s ZIMHI (naloxone) Injection product is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose. Tempol is in development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial is underway. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.   

Contact:

Adamis Investor Relations
Robert Uhl
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
619.228.5886
[email protected]

