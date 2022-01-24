Add Biomedical Submits Application to USPTO for Rapid Breast Cancer Screening

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 29, 2022) – ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Add Biomedical Inc. (Add Bio), is strengthening its library of intellectual property (IP). The Company has applied for the Cancer Antigen (CA) 15-3 rapid testing kit for breast cancer screening to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Breast cancer is the world’s most commonly occurring cancer. According to Cancer.ca, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Canadian women. Recent reports show that 76 Canadian women are diagnosed with breast cancer everyday and on average, 15 of those women die from the disease everyday. (Source: Canadian Cancer Society )

The CA 15-3 screening test can detect early-stage breast cancer before it develops and therefore it can significantly reduce the lethal rate and risk to patients.

“In the midst of the ever-changing pandemic environment, we cannot ignore other infectious diseases that require early diagnosis screening. As we investigate IP testing kits for the North American marketplace, we are pleased to be starting our expansion with pursing the CA 15-3 breast cancer testing kit. We have helped the community navigate through this pandemic with Covid testing and look to do the same with breast cancer screening.”, said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

“ScreenPro has been making strides in creating value for its shareholders with continued strength in Covid testing in the film and production industry as well as the company’s recent diversification of product offerings. US patent applications and other opportunistic strategies are some of the ways that the company will continue to be innovative in protecting and growing value for our shareholders. We continue to build momentum and look forward to growing our shareholder value in 2022.”, said Michael Yeung, Chairman of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.screenprosecurity.com

About Add Biomedical

ScreenPro’s wholly owned subsidiary, Add Biomedical is a biomedical screening company specialized in creating solutions for disease diagnosis. ScreenPro has exclusively purchased the Canadian entity of AddBiomedtiek Co, Korea, which gives the Company exclusive rights to their products within the North American marketplace. Acquiring Add Biomedical gives the Company access to a library of products. Currently, the Company has an interest to bring the CA 15-3 Rapid Test Kit’s for breast cancer screening into the North American marketplace as well as Veterinary Animal Disease and Infectious Disease screening tests. The technology is easy to use, fast, portable, cost effective and can be operated in resource limited areas. Add Biomedical is committed to early diagnosis which can saves lives.

For additional information on Add Biomedical and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at: www.addbiomedical.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

