AlarisPro Unveils New Spare Parts Inventory Module for the World’s Most Comprehensive Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Management Platform

BALTIMORE, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baltimore-based AlarisPro, the leader in Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) operations and fleet management announces the release of their spare parts inventory module that compliments the company’s suite of advanced SaaS solutions. This new capability introduces a new age of streamlined inventory management and spare parts tracking for the first time in the unmanned industry.

Seamlessly compatible with all aircraft, AlarisPro’s software is the only platform that combines detailed operations and maintenance documentation with component-level reliability data tracking and performance analysis tools in a single centralized product. Using advanced monitoring capabilities and predictive analytics, AlarisPro helps reduce maintenance costs, improve efficiency, maximize operational safety, and makes it easier to document data requirements for expanded operations, waivers, Type Certification (TC) and Production Certification (PC).

“Since 2015, our team has been laser-focused on building the best unmanned aircraft management platform in the world,” said retired U.S. Navy pilot and AlarisPro Founder Anthony Pucciarella. “The addition of the new Spares Locker feature is critical in supporting our operator and manufacturing customers as their organizations scale to meet increasing demands.”

The newly released Alaris Spares Locker module was designed as a comprehensive lifecycle management tool for all components including those in storage, transit, or with 3rd party Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) service centers. A short list of the Alaris Spares Locker Features include:

Full lifecycle tracking of all aircraft components including those in storage, transit, and with vendors.

Ability to document component maintenance when “off-aircraft”, and incorporate that history when added to an aircraft.

Detailed Audit history from receipt of a part through its entire lifecycle.

Ability to transfer components between aircraft without the need for complex manual calculations.

Aircraft status prompts based on airworthiness of aircraft when component removed.

AlarisPro’s core philosophy is to offer a product that addresses the needs of all industry stakeholders and contributes to unlocking the full economic potential of UAS operations while satisfying the public’s expectation that UAS operations are conducted on the same safety level as crewed aircraft. Spare parts are a crucial, but often overlooked element of UAS operations. In combination with AlarisPro’s existing component level tracking, the Spares Locker module is a complementing expansion in line with the company’s goal to promote the highest level of safety, efficiency and reliability throughout the entire industry.

AlarisPro will be exhibiting at AUVSI XPONENTIAL on April 25-28 in Orlando, FL (booth #1515). To learn more about AlarisPro’s revolutionary platform for UAS operations and fleet management, visit www.alarispro.com .

About AlarisPro | Designed by civilian and military aviation experts, the AlarisPro platform arms UAS operators, maintenance professionals, and manufacturers with the critical data needed to manage and optimize their unmanned systems and subsystems. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Maryland, AlarisPro is proud to serve UAS manufacturers and operators across the globe. Connect with AlarisPro online at www.alarispro.com .