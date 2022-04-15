Alephium Unveils Video Creation Contest

Community-Generated Content Drive Underscores User-Driven Momentum

Lausanne, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – March 17, 2022) – Following the recent mainnet launch of its platform, the Alephium team is opting to reward the community of users it has amassed with a contest designed to attract compelling introductory videos.

As the community expands, tutorials, guides, and videos are constantly being uploaded on YouTube. Although many existing videos already help users understand the concept of Alephium and how to mine, the emerging network is seeking a stronger introductory video. The Alephium team is searching for a video introduction covering all the basics, especially to attract and engage new users who aren’t necessarily tech-savvy or familiar with Alephium.

Per the official announcement, Alephium is looking for an easy-to-understand “video introduction” that should at least cover all the basic points covered in the project’s Medium article “Welcome to Alephium“. The video shouldn’t exceed five minutes, can be in any language, and should include links and information about Alephium’s social media channels, whitepapers, and Github. To this end, the Alephium team has launched a video creation contest.

The Alephium team has provided the guidelines for the contest. Interested users can also reach out directly to the Alephium team on Discord, Telegram, and Reddit. Additional information related to Alephium can already be found on the official website, whitepapers, Medium, and Github. Users can upload their video on YouTube or Vimeo with the #Alephium and #ALPH tags before 2022-04-15 23:59 CET, then provide the link and their email address via the official submission link.

By design, Alephium features many complex technical and mathematical concepts. It employs a novel algorithm called BlockFlow delivering efficient and practical UTXO sharding with single-step cross-shard transactability while maintaining speed and security. This first-of-its-kind layer-1 sharded blockchain is designed to tackle the challenges of scalability, transaction throughput, and consensus efficiency in existing networks.

New users, especially those without a technical background, can find it difficult to wrap their heads around the functionalities and features offered by Alephium. Hence, the video creation competition is focused on selecting one or more videos that introduction to the fundamental concepts and value proposition of Alephium in a comprehensive, tech jargon-free, engaging, and easy to understand manner. Creators are free to use 3D animations, cartoons, voiceovers with premium slides, or add any other creative touch as they deem fit.

Further expanding upon the contest’s guidelines, Alephium Co-Founder, Cheng Wang notes, “The community has already created an impressive amount of content related to Alephium. YouTube is full of videos, but most of them are focussed on mining. We need something that can serve as an accessible gateway for new users, we need great introduction videos. Our community members have amazed us with their content creation skills to date, so I’m confident this video creation contest will help us gather creative videos that best describes Alephium.”

Swiss-based Alephium is the first operational Layer-1 sharded blockchain scaling and improving on Bitcoin core technologies, Proof of Work and UTXO.Paired with greater energy efficiency, Alephium delivers a highly performant, secure infrastructure for DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols and dApps (decentralized applications). Through its sophisticated technological approach, Alephium addresses the security, scalability, and accessibility hurdles faced by dApps built on legacy networks.

