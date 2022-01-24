Anheuser-Busch InBev Selects Everstream Analytics to Mitigate Supply Chain Disruptions

Everstream’s Predictive Risk Analytics and Real-Time Risk Monitoring Enables AB InBev to Proactively Address Risk and Mitigate Delays

SAN MARCOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everstream Analytics, a leading supply chain risk analytics provider, today announced that Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has selected the company’s incident monitoring capabilities to monitor potential supply chain disruptions and assess incident impacts and risks, leveraging the industry’s largest supply chain intelligence network.

Everstream combines artificial intelligence (AI) and on-the-ground expert intelligence to filter relevant impacts and risks for clients’ supply chains. With this insight, AB InBev will receive alerts and reports and be able to visualize the impact on their supply chain, ensuring the company can act quickly to avoid disruptions and mitigate risk.

“AB InBev is one of the oldest and most beloved brands in the world,” said Julie Gerdeman, CEO, Everstream Analytics. “Our platform was built to help companies like AB InBev avoid disruptions and risk events—both man-made and natural—that may impact the supply, logistics and transportation of its goods and services.”

Everstream will monitor and alert AB InBev to global events that will impact its supply networks. Everstream assesses all potential risks at the material, product, facility, corporate, and network level and will dynamically update and alert AB InBev as to changes in these risks.

“In the last eighteen months, supply chain disruptions have become the norm, not the exception,” said Jonathan Boyd, Director of Truckload and Rail, North America, Anheuser-Busch InBev. “Everstream’s incident monitoring capabilities will enable us to take fast action and collaborate with internal and external partners to mitigate any potential shipping or production issues.”

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Everstream

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream’s proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit www.everstream.ai.

Contacts

Allison Stokes



fama PR for Everstream



[email protected]