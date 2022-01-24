Apexigen and Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Business Combination Agreement to Create Publicly Listed Immuno-oncology Company

– Healthcare institutional investors and insiders commit $15 million through private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) –

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, and Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BCAC, BCACU, BCACW), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. will be renamed Apexigen, Inc. (the “Combined Company”) and will be led by Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Apexigen. The Combined Company expects to list its stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “APGN”.

A group of healthcare investors and existing Apexigen stockholders has committed to participate in the transaction through a $15 million common stock and warrant PIPE at a purchase price of $10 for a unit consisting of one share and a half warrant for one share. Gross proceeds of the transaction available to the Combined Company at closing will be approximately $73 million (assuming no redemptions from Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.’s trust account and before transaction expenses). In addition, Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. and Lincoln Park have entered into a committed investment agreement under which the Combined Company would have the right to direct Lincoln Park to purchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of common stock of the Combined Company over a 24-month period (subject to certain requirements under the investment agreement), providing financing flexibility to the Combined Company.

“We’re tremendously pleased with the strong support from our investors and Lincoln Park, as well as from the experienced team at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. and their public life science investment banking affiliate, Brookline Capital Markets,” said Dr. Yang. “This transaction brings Apexigen public and strengthens our balance sheet to advance the Phase 2 development of our lead program, sotigalimab, as well as to maximize the therapeutic potential of Apexigen’s APXiMAB™ antibody discovery platform and innovative pipeline of other antibody therapeutics. We remain encouraged by emerging data from ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of sotigalimab, a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class CD40 agonist that may provide superior clinical benefit across multiple important cancer indications. Together with Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp., we look forward to driving sotigalimab through Phase 2 development and delivering on our shared vision to overcome outstanding challenges in oncology.”

Dr. Samuel P. Wertheimer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp., commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Apexigen to power the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics. Apexigen’s validated APXiMAB™ antibody discovery platform and expanding pipeline hold significant promise across multiple cancer indications with high unmet needs, as well as potential applications beyond oncology. We have great confidence in management’s ability to lead Apexigen through this next phase of growth as a publicly listed company, to reach new inflection points across its pipeline and to drive long-term value for stockholders.”

Apexigen Overview

Apexigen Wholly Owned Pipeline: Apexigen’s wholly owned pipeline is focused on innovative antibody-based therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. The company’s pipeline of immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates is led by sotigalimab, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical development, and also includes multiple preclinical programs.

Sotigalimab: a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class CD40 agonist antibody, with unique epitope specificity and Fc receptor engagement for optimal therapeutic effect and safety. Activation of CD40 initiates and amplifies a multi-cellular immune response, engaging components of both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system to work in concert against cancer. As such, CD40 activation could play a fundamental role in tumor-specific immune activation. To maximize the therapeutic potential of sotigalimab, several Phase 2 trials are currently underway across multiple important cancer indications, lines of therapy and combination settings. Phase 2 preliminary data from sotigalimab in combination with chemoradiation as a neoadjuvant therapy in esophageal/gastro-esophageal junction cancer is expected 1H22. Phase 2 preliminary data from sotigalimab in combination with standard of care chemotherapy in sarcoma is expected by year-end 2022. The company intends to consult with the FDA about a potential registrational path in post-anti-PD-(L)1 melanoma in mid-2022.

a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class CD40 agonist antibody, with unique epitope specificity and Fc receptor engagement for optimal therapeutic effect and safety. Activation of CD40 initiates and amplifies a multi-cellular immune response, engaging components of both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system to work in concert against cancer. As such, CD40 activation could play a fundamental role in tumor-specific immune activation. To maximize the therapeutic potential of sotigalimab, several Phase 2 trials are currently underway across multiple important cancer indications, lines of therapy and combination settings. APX601 : an anti-TNFR2 antagonist antibody designed to reverse immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment and unleash immune-mediated tumor killing activity through a unique mechanism of action. APX601 can deplete and inactivate TNFR2-expressing Tregs, reverse myeloid-mediated T cell suppression and directly kill TNFR2-expressing tumor cells. APX601 shows potent anti-tumor activity and is well-tolerated in preclinical models. Apexigen plans to develop APX601 for the treatment of multiple tumor indications of unmet medical need and continues to progress toward a mid-2022 IND application filing.

: an anti-TNFR2 antagonist antibody designed to reverse immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment and unleash immune-mediated tumor killing activity through a unique mechanism of action. APX601 can deplete and inactivate TNFR2-expressing Tregs, reverse myeloid-mediated T cell suppression and directly kill TNFR2-expressing tumor cells. APX601 shows potent anti-tumor activity and is well-tolerated in preclinical models. Apexigen plans to develop APX601 for the treatment of multiple tumor indications of unmet medical need and continues to progress toward a mid-2022 IND application filing. APX801: an NK cell engager designed to specifically activate natural killer cells leading to effective killing of tumor cells.

Partnered Programs: Apexigen’s pipeline includes five out-licensed product candidates that were discovered using the APXiMAB platform. One of these out-licensed products is commercially available and generating royalties for Apexigen. The other out-licensed product candidates are advancing in clinical development.

APXiMAB™ discovery platform: This platform has enabled Apexigen and its licensing partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies.

Summary of Transaction

The transaction values Apexigen at $205 million on a net-equity basis, net of exercise proceeds for Apexigen’s pre-closing options and warrants. As a result of the transaction, gross proceeds available to the Combined Company at closing will be approximately $73 million funded by approximately $58 million in cash held in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.’s trust account (assuming no stockholders exercise their redemption rights at closing and before transaction expenses) and $15 million from a fully committed PIPE that involves the sale of units consisting of one share and half a warrant for one share at a purchase price of $10.00 per unit. The PIPE includes participation from healthcare institutional and individual investors. This does not include proceeds from Lincoln Park’s $50 million committed equity line.

In addition, Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. and Lincoln Park have entered into a committed investment agreement and related registration rights agreement under which the Combined Company will have the right to direct Lincoln Park to purchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of common stock of the Combined Company over a 24-month period under certain conditions and restrictions as outlined in Brookline’s Form 8-K. Sales of shares of common stock to Lincoln Park would be subject to the filing and effectiveness of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which would not occur until after closing the business combination between Apexigen and Brookline. Lincoln Park has agreed not to cause or engage in any manner in any direct or indirect short selling or hedging of shares of common stock of the Combined Company.

The Boards of Directors of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. and Apexigen have unanimously approved the merger and related agreements and transactions. Following the Merger, the Combined Company’s board of directors shall consist of seven members, of which Apexigen will select six and Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. will select one. Completion of the merger is subject to approval of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. and Apexigen stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including the filing of a definitive proxy statement with the SEC. The parties currently expect to complete the transactions in July 2022.

Brookline Capital Markets is acting as capital markets advisor to Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as exclusive strategic financial advisor to Apexigen.

DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal advisor to Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is serving as legal advisor to Apexigen.

Conference Call Information

Apexigen and Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. will host a conference call today, Friday, March 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the proposed transaction. To access the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference conference ID: 13727957. A live or archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed here or in the News & Events section of the Apexigen website at https://www.apexigen.com.

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. Sotigalimab and Apexigen’s other programs were discovered using Apexigen’s proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Multiple product candidates have been discovered using the APXiMAB platform, one of which is commercially available and the others are in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

