Applied Epic Recognized as a Leader among Digital Insurance Agency Platforms by Independent Research Firm

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today announced it was recognized in “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Insurance Agency Platforms, Q1 2022” research report. Applied was named as a Leader among the 11 most significant digital insurance agency platform providers that “support agents’ technology needs through open, API-based offerings, extensive technology and carrier partner ecosystems, and digital agency and customer journey capabilities.”

With the top score in the Current Offering category, Applied received the highest score possible in 17 criteria, including Product Vision, Execution Roadmap, Performance, Planned Enhancements, Revenue and Number of Customers.

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. Independent insurance agencies can use “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Insurance Agency Platforms, Q1 2022” report to understand the value they can expect from insurance agency platform providers and to select one based on size and functionality.

“Applied has committed to investing in its people and technology to accelerate innovation, delivering more value to our customers through open, modern technology,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “We are proud to be recognized as a Leader among digital agency platforms by Forrester and remain dedicated to enabling our customers to experience greater productivity, simplicity, intelligence and value through our products.”

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

