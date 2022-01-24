Arch RoamRight Earns Best Places to Work Award

Business Intelligence Group recognizes Arch Insurance’s travel insurance brand as an outstanding employer.

HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Business Intelligence Group announced it has awarded Arch RoamRight a 2022 Best Places to Work award. The organization sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.

The award incorporates results from an Arch Insurance employee satisfaction survey. Of the respondents, 97% gave a rating of 8/10 or above when asked if they were satisfied with their employer, and 98% are likely to recommend Arch Insurance to a friend looking for a new job.

“Hiring and retaining talented employees is always critical to our ability to deliver for our clients and I am proud of this recognition,” said Linda Fallon, Executive Vice President, Travel, Accident and Health. “Our collaborative culture and shared goals are key components of our company’s success.”

“Congratulations to Arch RoamRight for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This was a challenging year for many companies and it is clear this is a great place to work and that employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team.”

About Arch RoamRight

Arch RoamRight (www.RoamRight.com) is the co-branding of Arch and RoamRight® marks used by Arch Insurance Company to market its travel insurance that insures U.S. residents traveling around the world. From trip cancellation to travel medical insurance plans and an award-winning mobile app and website, Arch RoamRightTM is an industry leader in innovation and technological solutions. In 2021, Arch RoamRight won multiple American Business Awards® and was named one of the Best in Travel Insurance for 2021 by Money.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

