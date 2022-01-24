Arria NLG Appoints Mark Goodey to Lead Arria’s Investment Analyst Business

MORRISTOWN, N.J. & AUCKLAND, New Zealand–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arria NLG, a leading provider of natural language generation (NLG) technologies, has appointed Managing Director and Innovation Strategist, Mark Goodey, to cement Arria Investment Analyst as the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry leader.

Arria Investment Analyst uses natural language technologies to bring 100 percent accuracy to investment analysis and to create data-driven investment commentary.

“I am excited to lead this initiative,” said Goodey. “Arria’s Investment Analyst uses natural language technology to analyze investment portfolio performance. It’s a technology uniquely placed to support asset managers, asset owners, and the financial services industry, so what used to take hours or days can now be accomplished in seconds.”

“Mark brings a wealth of experience to this role, having spent his entire career at the intersection of financial services and analytics. The BFSI industry is a key vertical and growth sector for Arria, and we’re excited to have Mark lead this effort,” said Arria CEO Sharon Daniels.

“A great case study showcasing Arria’s capabilities is with BNY Mellon’s Data and Analytics Solutions. Combining our technology with BNY Mellon Data and Analytics Solutions accelerates and simplifies analysis across portfolio data management, risk analysis, performance measurement, wealth management reporting, and more. Arria’s natural language AI generates automated insights and narratives in plain, easy-to-understand language, helping our clients make better informed decisions, faster,” added Daniels.

Goodey will take part in several upcoming panels to discuss how NLG will shape investment analytics in 2022. Events include:

InvestOps (March 28-30, Tampa)

Meetup – NLG (April 27, London)

TSAM London (June 16)

TSAM Toronto (September 7)

TSAM East Coast (October 6, NYC)

TSAM ESG (November 2, London)

iPARM (November 21, Sydney)

Goodey joins Arria from BNY Mellon’s Data & Analytics Solutions where he worked to establish Eagle Performance as a leader in investment performance analytics. Prior to BNY Mellon, Goodey led teams at JP Morgan Asset Management, Aviva Investors and F&C Asset Management, specializing in market risk and investment performance. He was also a prior member of several organizations and governing bodies that include UK Investment Performance Committee (UKIPC); Performance Measurement and Client Reporting Review; The Journal of Performance Measurement; Performance Measurement Networking Group; and Barclays Capital Index Advisory Council. He was the co-founder of www.i-performance-analysis.com.

About Arria NLG

Arria is the world’s leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) software that instantly transforms structured data into natural language narratives leveraging natural language generation (NLG), natural language understanding (NLU), natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning. Arria software replicates the human process of expertly analyzing and communicating data insights. Arria dynamically turns volumes of data into written or spoken narratives at machine speed and on a massive scale. Arria provides pre-built out-of-the-box NLG apps as well as the ability to build and customize projects, and offers solutions across multiple industry verticals.

Learn more at www.arria.com.

Contacts

Media:

BackBay Communications



[email protected]

Company:

Summer Flynn



[email protected]