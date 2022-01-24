Asure Accelerates Operating Scale with Advanced Robotic Process Automation (RPA) That Improves Customer Satisfaction, Speed, and Efficiency of Payroll Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, Inc., (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced its new integrations with Automation™ Anywhere and Workato® to maximize the speed, efficiency, and customer experience with automated processes.

These leading automation platforms provide Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities that accelerate Asure’s HCM platform integration, streamline workflows, and further automate the end-to-end processes of Asure’s Payroll, HR, Tax Management, and money-movement services.

The integration with Automation™ Anywhere allows RPA software bots to scale our resources, increase speed & accuracy, improve the customer experience, and ensure compliance and auditability. Asure is first building these bots to improve internal effectiveness and will soon offer a “Bot Library” to help its resellers take advantage of all these automation benefits.

The integration with Workato takes RPA to another level by providing advanced API integrations and workflows that enable more backend power to Asure’s automation strategy. These tools speed the onboarding process and make for a better customer experience due to seamless integration with front-end and back-end platforms.

“Automating processes in Payroll, HR, Tax, and money-movement is dramatically improving our productivity and our customer’s experience all at the same time,” said, Pat Goepel, Chairman, and CEO of Asure. “The real beauty of automation isn’t so much the time it saves but rather the possibilities it creates. By automating routine tasks, we get to re-deploy our workforce on more proactive, client-facing work that makes a huge impact on our client’s ability to stay compliant and grow their business,” added Goepel.

