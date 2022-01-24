Athira Pharma to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on March 24, 2022

BOTHELL, Wash., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and provide a business update on Thursday, March 24, 2022 following the close of the U.S. financial markets. Athira will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:30 pm Eastern time (1:30 pm Pacific time).

In order to participate in the conference call, please dial 833-614-1520 (domestic) or 516-575-8710 (international) and refer to conference ID 3597642. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.athira.com, where it will also be archived.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on FacebookLinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
[email protected]
206-769-9219

Related Stories

NTT DATA Research Reveals Executives are Challenged with How to Leverage Technology to Respond to Changing Customer Needs

Spintly Appoints Nuovations’ Grant Erickson as a Technology Advisor

Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and Special Meeting of Holders of Series A Preferred Stock

SpartanNash Addresses Director Nominations

Why Ransomware Attacks Steer Clear of the Cloud

All of Us Research Program Releases Genomic Data to Researchers, Combined with Participant-Generated Data Collected on Vibrent Health’s Digital Health Research Platform

You may have missed

SpartanNash Addresses Director Nominations

Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and Special Meeting of Holders of Series A Preferred Stock

Spintly Appoints Nuovations’ Grant Erickson as a Technology Advisor

NTT DATA Research Reveals Executives are Challenged with How to Leverage Technology to Respond to Changing Customer Needs

Why Ransomware Attacks Steer Clear of the Cloud

error: Content is protected !!