ATSG Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), the world's largest lessor of freighter aircraft, today announced the publication of its first Sustainability Report, highlighting progress in the company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and initiatives. This inaugural report covers achievements in key focus areas since 2020.





“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority has been the safety of our employees and the continuing ability of our company to meet the needs of its customers,” said ATSG President and CEO Rich Corrado. “And while safety will always remain at the forefront of everything we do, we also were determined to make progress in our Environmental, Sustainability and Governance efforts during 2020 and 2021.”

Highlights from the 2021 Sustainability Report include:

Environmental

Technology implemented on the company’s aircraft allows the tracking and reduction of fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

New flight planning software uses real-time weather conditions to provide the company’s flight crews with optimal flight altitudes and speeds, resulting in significant fuel and emissions savings.

Energy efficient HVAC equipment and LED light fixtures in the company’s aircraft hangars and offices has improved light quality and safety while materially reducing annual facility operating costs and energy consumption.

Social

Nearly $1,000,000 was donated over the last two years to local, national, and international charities, many of which serve communities where ATSG employees live, work, and volunteer.

The company partnered with the State to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Wilmington Air Park in Wilmington, Ohio.

A health clinic opened at the company’s corporate headquarters offers health care services to employees, spouses, and dependents enrolled in any ATSG medical plan.

Governance

More than 500 leaders have participated in the company’s ongoing diversity and inclusion training program.

Two new board members with extensive experience in finance, corporate governance and social responsibility have increased both the gender and racial diversity of the company’s Board of Directors.

The company appointed a Vice President of Human Capital to coordinate and develop best-in-class human resource programs.

“ATSG is pleased to share this inaugural Sustainability Report in order to provide greater transparency with respect to our ESG efforts and initiatives,” stated Corrado. “This report details our ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of fuel per operating hour that we use in our airline operations, reduce our level of greenhouse gas emissions, and pursue other initiatives to mitigate our impact on the environment and improve the lives of those around us.”

To learn more about ATSG’s Environmental, Social and Governance efforts and view the full Sustainability Report, visit https://www.atsginc.com/responsibility/sustainability.

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world’s largest lessor of freighter aircraft as well as the largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighters. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG’s subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

