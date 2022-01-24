AUBix Opens State-of-the-Art Data Center in Auburn, AL

Governor, Officials Celebrate New Facility Bringing Technology Parity to Underserved Communities

Governor Kay Ivey, AUBix founders and Auburn city leaders celebrate the grand opening of the $120 million data center. From left: Jay Gouge, President, Auburn University; John Bright, Co-Founder, AUBix; Ron Anders, Mayor, Auburn Alabama; Kay Ivey, Governor, Alabama; Andrew Albrecht, Co-Founder and CEO; Travis Wisdom, Co-Founder, AUBix; Mike Rogers, U.S. Representative; Mike Shannon, Co-Founder, AUBix.

AUBURN, Ala., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AUBix LLC celebrated the grand opening of its 40,000-square-foot, mission-critical data center in Auburn, AL on March 28, 2022. AUBix represents the single most significant information technology investment in Auburn in at least the last five years. The project is expected to deliver an investment of more than $120 million total between AUBix and its tenant customers over the next 10 years.

Among those speaking at the grand opening were Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, Auburn University President Jay Gogue and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “I’m thrilled to see the AUBix data center project come to fruition and begin serving the high-tech needs of Alabama businesses,” Governor Ivey said. “This project is a success for not only Auburn but the entire state of Alabama, equipping our rural communities to compete in global marketplaces.”

The multi-tenant, mission-critical data center will help bring technology parity to under-served communities in Alabama. The data center’s secure and compliant infrastructure benefits growing markets in surrounding regions through carrier-neutral services and deep technology expertise.

“AUBix is addressing the increasing requirements for high-speed computing and cybersecurity compliance by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and services,” said Andrew Albrecht, co-founder and CEO of AUBix. “In addition, we are committed to increasing the technology-enabled workforce in the region by partnering with academic institutions.”

AUBix delivers access to public cloud computing resources, dense compute and storage infrastructure, as well as cached content to end-users. With AUBix located close to the end-user, data processing and services provide a platform for edge computing that allows organizations to reduce latency and improve the customer experience.

AUBix enables digital transformation for businesses through highly interconnected, secure and compliant infrastructure that can quickly grow to meet new demands. Turnkey compliance with industry standards reduces costs for businesses and other organizations, which can also reduce capital costs for technology.

Tenants will enjoy turnkey compliance thanks to an infrastructure built to exceed industry standards for cybersecurity, healthcare, and financial services. Certifications for the data center will include CMMC Level 2, HIPAA and PCI.

AUBix offers 22,000 square feet of available data center space and more than 4 megawatts of customer power capacity across two data halls with redundant power and cooling. The initial 40,000-square-foot buildout includes customer office space, conference rooms, and tenant equipment storage. The six-acre site can be expanded to 100,000+ square feet, providing greater than 12 megawatts total and representing an economic impact of approximately $300 million of investment.

About AUBix

AUBix LLC is a multi-tenant, mission-critical data center that will help bring technology parity to under-served communities in Alabama. The secure, compliant infrastructure will boost efficiency and cost-effectiveness, with carrier-neutral services and deep technology expertise. AUBix is expected to be an economic catalyst for the regions and communities it serves, enabling digital transformation for businesses, supporting healthcare, finance, manufacturing and academia, and providing access to high-speed internet.

