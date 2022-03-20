Avid and Arab Telemedia Group Enter New Multi-Year Subscription Agreement for Access to the Latest Software Releases

Emmy-winning production house modernizes content workflows with Avid’s latest editing tools and media storage platform

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced the end-to-end upgrade of Arab Telemedia Group (“ATG”), an Emmy® Award-winning independent commercial media enterprise specializing in telenovela series productions aired throughout the Arab world. This longstanding Avid customer, based in Amman, Jordan, has modernized its content workflows through a new subscription agreement that ensures its editorial teams will always have the latest Media Composer I Ultimate™ editing software at their fingertips.

Numerous post production houses, broadcasters and other content creators are ending their reliance on perpetual license software and are turning to Avid’s subscription-based creative tools and content platforms for optimally flexible and scalable workflows that ensure production resources are always available. ATG’s extensive upgrade includes its replacement of legacy Avid storage systems with the Avid NEXIS | E4™ shared storage platform, enabling any number of editors using Avid and third-party tools to connect, share media, and collaborate on projects in real time from anywhere.

Arab Telemedia Group’s CEO Talal Al-Awamleh said, “Our consistent reliance on Avid technologies has been our chosen mark of distinction for more than a decade and a leading reason why clients choose us to produce their stories. Now that we’re on subscription for Hollywood’s top tools, we know that our teams will always have the most current, powerful capabilities to bring out the best of their creativity and make collaborating easier than ever before.”

Helping to advance high-resolution production in the Middle East region, ATG is fully upgrading its state-of-the-art production infrastructure to go beyond 4K to deliver 8K content, one of the first production houses in the Levant region to do so. ATG first adopted cutting-edge production infrastructure solutions from Avid in 2015, which at the time enabled ATG’s swift transition to digital broadcasting and post production. This allowed ATG to bring its valuable archived productions to on-demand services enjoyed by Arabic audiences around the world.

Avid’s Chief Revenue Officer Tom Cordiner said, “Our friends at Arab Telemedia Group vividly illustrate Avid’s aim to let customers not only preserve their advantage, but also take it so much further with subscription access to our products. ATG joins the dozens of media companies of all types that have unlocked an entirely new dimension of cost performance that translates into better operating efficiency and the best results in their content.”

Avid’s subscription software and shared storage solutions can be tailored to meet the full spectrum of needs of content producers—from independent editors working on small projects to global production teams collaborating on big-budget Hollywood films. Learn how at www.avid.com/solutions/video-post-production.

About Arab Telemedia Group

Arab Telemedia Group is an independent media company that innovates and produces high-quality film and television content. Founded in 1983 by the late esteemed producer Adnan Al-Awamleh, ATG is now directed by CEO and producer Talal Al-Awamleh, who was able to nurture this once family business into a competitive and creative Arab World TV entertainment gateway through formidable and vivacious leadership. The group presented many television works, varying between historical, social and Bedouin series, most notably among them: “The Invasion” series (2008); the first ever Emmy Award winner for best foreign telenovela, as well as other series and programs which received several awards and honorable mentions in Arab festivals. In the forefront of such works are: “Nimr Bin Adwan,” “Odeh Abu Tayeh,” “Malik Bin Al Rayb,” “Sultana,” “Shahrazad,” “Al-Hajjaj,” “Al-Amin and Al-Mamoun,” in addition to countless creative series and film works that have influenced the Arab screens. For more information about ATG, Visit www.arabtelemedia.net.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2022 Avid Technology, Inc. Avid, Media Composer I Ultimate, and Avid NEXIS | E4 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts

Avid

Dave Smith

[email protected]

978.502.9607

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)

Martin Izzard—UK

Casey Love—USA

[email protected]