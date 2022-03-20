Axiad Announces Membership in Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Axiad Automated Passwordless Authentication Platform Delivers Phishing-Resistant MFA for Microsoft Azure Active Directory Users

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axiad today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

Axiad Cloud automates the provisioning of MFA credentials with Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AD), allowing organizations to use Windows Hello for Business and additional authentication methods such as OTP, PKI and FIDO to address every authentication need without requiring any on-premises dependencies. The solution is a match for organizations that are looking to deploy Azure AD along with MFA credentials on YubiKeys, TPM, Smart Cards or mobile devices. The integration manages and extends the scope of Windows Hello for Business credentials (Cert-Trust and Key-Trust), to support all workforce authentication use cases from a single platform.

“At Axiad, our goal is to remove passwords for everyone and everything, while providing the most secure and simple authentication. We’re proud to partner with Microsoft to help Microsoft Azure AD customers modernize their workforce authentication. With this integration and partnership, we bring passwordless, phishing resistant MFA to the entire Azure AD community,” said Eric Tocatlian, Chief Revenue Officer, Axiad.

“Microsoft has been on a mission to eliminate passwords and help people protect their corporate identities,” said Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President of Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division. “We are pleased to see companies like Axiad support that goal by integrating their solutions through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.”

Axiad Cloud is a dedicated turnkey platform that includes PKI-as-a Service, Authentication services and unified credential management, which fully integrates with Azure AD. The integration uses SAML/OAuth for SSO and SCIM for automated provisioning/deprovisioning. This allows organizations to seamlessly manage various authenticators from one location, all tied to their Azure account. Similarly, IT administrators benefit from using a single pane of glass to manage authentication across every user, use case and authentication method.

To learn more about Axiad’s support of Azure Active Directory, visit the Azure Marketplace.

About Axiad

Axiad provides a single platform that enables passwordless across the enterprise ecosystem, by securing people, machines and digital interactions. We create the foundation for zero trust, by allowing organizations to cohesively deploy their identity credentials, with centralized management and reporting. Axiad Cloud offers PKI and authentication services, in a powerful, yet simple solution, to address all identity assurance requirements. We support the widest range of credentials including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics. Axiad Cloud is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, healthcare, oil & energy and more. For more information visit axiad.com

