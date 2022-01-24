Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management Platform Receives NIAP Certification for Common Criteria Validation

By collaborating with the Leidos Accredited Testing & Evaluation Laboratory, Axonius helps set a new precedent for future vendor software assessments

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced that the 4.0-f version of its Cybersecurity Asset Management solution was certified by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) as having passed Common Criteria validation. Government agencies that require NIAP validation from vendors can now leverage Axonius to reduce cyber risk and ensure comprehensive visibility and automated policy enforcement across their environments.

The recent push for modernization, along with the move to flexible work environments and an explosion of devices and assets, creates significant challenges for government agencies. With an ever-expanding attack surface, the demand for solutions to help control complexity has skyrocketed. The Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management platform strengthens agencies’ ability to identify and mitigate cybersecurity risks on an ongoing basis, prioritize these risks based on potential impacts, and quickly enable cybersecurity personnel to prioritize their focus on the most significant problems.

“NIAP validation is an important milestone in expanding federal access to critical cybersecurity asset management capabilities,” said Joseph Hoban, senior vice president of sales at Axonius. “We can deliver value to more federal agencies moving forward, helping them to control unprecedented complexity and keep our nation’s most important infrastructure and environments secure.”

The NIAP certification is further evidence that Axonius continues to be an industry leader committed to meeting the highest quality and security standards. As a result of this achievement, testing partner Leidos provided guidance to the NSA and other participating agencies that will help to establish guidelines and set precedence for future vendor software assessment efforts.

NIAP and Common Criteria

As an international security standard, the Common Criteria represents a highly rigorous set of protection profiles (PPs) against which products are tested. Validation provides confidence that a vendor’s product will hold up to a strong degree of rigor in a real-life environment.

The certification puts Axonius in a small group of distinguished vendors. In the U.S., only about 20 vendors have products that passed the main Protection Profile (Application Software Version 1.3) that applies to Axonius software.

Meeting Federal Government Demand

Over the last few years, Axonius has taken major steps to align itself with federal requirements to enable as many agencies as possible to benefit from its solutions. It created Axonius Federal Systems , a dedicated subsidiary focused on government needs, in September of 2021. Many organizations, including more than 70 DHS Group F agencies , are already leveraging Axonius to meet emerging standards,

Axonius software has already been added to the Department of Homeland Security’s CDM Approved Products List . Its software has also been made available for federal agencies via the NASA SEWP V contract and through the DLT Solutions General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedules (MAS), one of the largest and most widely used acquisition vehicles in the federal government.

