Beasley Launches ClarionDoor’s Comparative Rating Solution

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClarionDoor, a Zywave Company, provider of ultramodern insurance product distribution solutions, is pleased to announce that Beasley General Agency (Beasley), has successfully implemented ClarionDoor’s comparative rating solution in record time.

In order to maximize opportunities, managing general agents (MGAs) need an efficient and simple way to quote risks and compare indications from their carrier partners. The traditional model of accessing each carrier portal is not only time consuming, but oftentimes leads to missed opportunities. That is why many MGAs, like Beasley, a leading general agency producing and underwriting various property and casualty (P&C) insurance lines for independent agencies in Mississippi, are choosing ClarionDoor’s comparative rating solution. The innovative solution provides a unique user interface with an ‘enter-once, quote everywhere’ experience, enabling them to compare multiple carrier indications in real-time.

“Speed-to-quote and operational efficiency were some of the key objectives we were aiming to achieve in order to continue our commitment to professionalism for our customers,” said J. Beasley, president at Beasley General Agency. “ClarionDoor delivered our environment within the first week, loaded with carrier connections, enabling us to start instantly and provide an even better service to our customers.”

Implemented in just three weeks, ClarionDoor has positioned Beasley to improve operational efficiency and provide a better overall customer experience. ClarionDoor’s comparative rating solution includes a streamlined onboarding program designed to get users up and running rapidly and connects them with the fastest growing public network of E&S carriers, exposes carrier appetite, and streamlines the quoting process without users having to re-key data.

“This really is a game changer for the MGA market,” said Michael DeGusta, general manager at ClarionDoor. “We strive to get our clients live as fast as possible so they can capitalize on their investment. We have achieved that through our streamlined, rapid onboarding process and seeing Beasley go live so quickly is a testament that our technology and process works.”

For more information, contact ClarionDoor’s Director of Product Marketing.

About Beasley General Agency (Beasley)

Beasley General Agency is a leading general agency headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Since 2013, we’ve produced and underwritten standard, specialty, excess, and surplus lines of property and casualty insurance for independent insurance agencies across the state. At Beasley General Agency, we have a firm belief that integrity forms the foundation of who we are. For more information, please visit www.beasleyga.com .