Bellwether Community Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

“Our focus is providing the best rates, service and digital-first experience to meet the expectations of today’s consumers,” said Bill Zafirson, Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of Bellwether Community Credit Union. “Through our partnership with Upstart, we will be able to expand our membership and help more people in their time of need through more inclusive lending, enabled by an all-digital, AI-powered consumer lending experience.”

Bellwether Community Credit Union became an Upstart lending partner in December 2021 to be a part of the Upstart Referral Network. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet Bellwether’s credit policies receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Bellwether-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We are excited to welcome Bellwether Community Credit Union to the family of Upstart lending partners,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “Through Upstart’s AI lending platform, Bellwether will be able to expand access to affordable credit and reach more creditworthy borrowers across New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart



Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

About Bellwether Community Credit Union



Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org.

