Blockpass Supports H3RO3S Play-To-Earn System with KYC Identity Solution

HONG KONG, Mar 30, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Blockpass is delighted to announce a new partnership which is being forged with H3RO3S, the real-life play-2-earn game, for the purposes of identity verification and onboarding. In this, Blockpass will be integrating its unique KYC solution with H3RO3S’ platform as the company gears up to launch its app.

Designed to promote entertainment, working and mental well-being in socially distant situations, H3RO3S is a play-to-earn gaming system that attaches incentives to the different products, levels and talents. Primarily targeting students, it allows the users to redeem incentives amidst a backdrop of gaming by completing tasks – such as reading over assignments before submission – for other users. Users on the platform can earn up to $1500 per month by completing tasks on the platform, growing from the Alpha stage with $3+ per task to the Prestige stage where they can choose the tasks they are notified about.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 500,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over 3000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.

“H3RO3S is creating a new and important way to live in light of the recent COVID pandemic which has forced so many of us to change how we operate,” said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. “We’re proud to help in bringing compliance and security to this endeavor which has the opportunity to improve the day-to-day experience for those whose traditional social interaction has been impacted so heavily.”

“In H3RO3S we believe that it does not matter who you are or where you come from,” said Gregory Crous, CEO of H3RO3S. “We want everyone to become the best version of themselves with the talent they are naturally born with. Help yourself by helping others – Everyone deserves to fly!”

Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass’ On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.

Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network – a decentralized oracle solution – last year, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. Additionally, Blockpass' partnership with Animoca Brands has demonstrated how verification and adherence to standards can be proved on a blockchain without revealing any underpinning data – a significant boon for verifying Animoca Brands' NFT prize winners and a huge step towards securing the ecosystem of the Metaverse.The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.

H3RO3S is the First Real Life Play 2 Earn. Allowing individuals to discover their talents and gamify their day to day life. If you are a student, family member, or working in the office with your team – your daily tasks are now rewarded and can be reviewed allowing you to accumulate a personal portfolio based on your talents and interests. This means you can now provide real time evidence how engaged you are in your local community by simply doing the things you anyway do. The best part is you are being rewarded for it. Being the biggest advocates of originality and supporting the industry our intention is to make an impact on the perception of crypto.

